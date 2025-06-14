Heidi Klum Slides Into Multiple Bikinis As The Summer Pool Season Cranks Up, NBA Finals Dumb & Dumber & MEAT!

I haven't listed the social channels and newsletter link in about two weeks, so let's find out who the new readers are around here

Twitter

Screencaps Facebook

Screencaps Facebook Group

Screencaps Instagram

Screencaps newsletter

Happy Father's Day weekend

Dads, I hope your wives didn't create a huge schedule for you on Sunday. I hope you're able to enjoy a day on the patio enjoying the empire you've built, which includes your offspring, your Weber grills, your Blackstones (multiple Blackstones), the dogs that love you & the property you've worked your ass of for.

Ladies, if we're sitting there doing nothing, it's what we actually want to do. Please, don't make a bunch of plans. You have 364 days each year to do that. Let us do little to nothing for a few hours before we snap out of it.

And just like that, MY Reds are right back to .500 where they belong

What else was I going to do on yet another rainy Friday night when my mom is in town from Florida? Yep, I turned on MY Reds, who are right up the road in Detroit playing a weekend series against the Tigers, who have the best record in baseball.

All I'm asking for is one win over the next two days. ONE WIN.

Yes, the Tigers are MY A.L. team. They'll be fine if they give up one to MY Reds in order to keep them at .500 entering the third week of June.

Why would that be huge?

According to ChatGPT, the last time MY Reds were over .500 on June 16 was 2021. That's what we're up against this weekend, boys. Can we do the unthinkable and take two out of three against MY Tigers?

Buckle up. It's going to take a miracle.

Uh oh, we have immediate drama out of Omaha at the College World Series: Oregon State fans are horrible?

— Tim B. in Omaha tells me:

A single source, no corroboration, can't see the Beavers lose two soon enough. Poor-mannered and self-absorbed team and fans treat service personnel so rudely.

Thought you might like some Intel.

Thanks for all you do.

Kinsey:

It's going to be at least a few days before they go home.

I am once again being asked to read a Mike Matheny book

— Scott writes:

After having Mike Matheny as our keynote speaker, you must read Dad Coach if you are going to continue being involved in the leadership of kids and/OR your kids are going to continue to play sports. You will see why I am bugging you when you do. The dude walks the walk and GETS IT. Most of us....at some level...DO NOT get it.

I feel like I know you because I look forward to Screencaps daily....and hope I don't sound arrogant or pushy.....well, pushy is fine by me as this resource for any parent is a MUST.

Kinsey:

Guys, the likelihood of me reading a book in the summer is very, very low. I want you to realize that I try to get away from media of all sorts when I finish up my work day. I just want to listen to birds. Now, I've heard multiple times — it feels like at least two dozen readers — to read Mike Matheny books. "The Dad Coach" is Mike's newest book, which was released in March.

Scott, I hear you. Just let me hear the birds a little bit before I dig into even more media.

Harley owner says there's nothing wrong with Dolly Parton cranking out of a Hog's soundsystem

— JH in GA says:

I'm not sure what people think bikers are supposed to be listening to, While I love Skynyrd and ZZ Top, we are not contractually obligated to listen to them while riding. I prefer something a bit heavier myself like Iron Maiden & Motorhead. My playlist covers a wide variety of music with the exception of modern bro country, that shit is trash.

And I would ask everyone to pay more attention when driving , the life you save might be mine .

I sent a pic of my tattoos to verify my love of all things Maiden

Famous people from my hometown

— Tim T. has a serious list of talent from his town:

I attended a Middle/Lower middle class High School about 5 miles from downtown and our Alumni list I think is a little impressive.



Barbara Blank/Kelly Kelly - WWE



RJ Cyler - Actor/Power Ranger



Ryan Freel - MLB



Daniel Murphy - MLB



Brett Myers - MLB/Country Music



Rashean Mathis - NFL



Willie Smith - NFL



Ray Nettles - CFL



Tommy Krizanovic - MLS



Butch Trucks - Drummer for The Allman Brothers Band



Duane Trucks - Drummer for Widespread Panic



If you need details it is Englewood High School in Jacksonville, Florida. None were in my class but several were in my daughters classes.

########################

And that is it from a rainy, depressing northern Ohio this morning where the baseball fields are soaked, the patio is soaked and it once again feels like late October. This is becoming a broken record at this point and part of me is wondering if we're heading for a lost summer. It's the middle of June and we've had maybe two days that resemble anything like summer.

But, we have to move forward and figure out how to spend our Saturday. The U.S. Open is going to be an absolute mess, so maybe watching those guys get their asses handed to them will be entertaining.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you guys on Monday.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :