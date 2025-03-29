Heidi Klum 'Pec Flexes' Her Way Into The Weekend, Belichick's Girlfriend Trolls The Falcons Again & More Meat!

The Elite Eight is full of 1-seeds

What a week. We laughed, we cried, we made it through a light email day and, somehow some way, we managed to reignite The Office discussion.

Today is seven Screencaps in a row, and it's technically the last day that I'm covering for Joe while he recharges his batteries for a busy spring and summer.

We have an email-heavy edition and, yes, there is some more breakdown of The Office that takes place along with reports that Hooters wants to do away with one of its traditions.

But first, let's take a look at the Elite Eight and all the 1-seeds that advanced. Blame whatever you'd like, but the fact is, we don’t have anything close to a Cinderella this year.

Anyway you slice it, a really, really good team is going to win it all. There isn’t a team that got hot at the right time, over performed and took out one of the top seeds along the way.

That's not how we want March to play out. But there's no going back now. These are the teams we're stuck with, so we might as well all root against Duke.

That's how I'll be spending the rest of the tournament. Who's in your Final Four out of this group? I'm going with Texas Tech, Duke, Tennessee and Auburn.

Ronald McDonald was arrested in Florida

Before we get to the emails, let's head down to the great state of Florida where Ronald McDonald was arrested for trespassing.

40-year-old Christopher Marlowe, who is known to the Palm Bay Police Department, was arrested last Monday dressed, complete with a red nose, as Ronald McDonald.

He, according to The Smoking Gun, has a history of trespassing at the shopping center in Palm Bay, Florida, where officers caught up with him.

The skulleted Marlowe was packing an orange replica gun, which officers found in his pocket of his Ronald McDonald pants. They also found several clown outfits and a 10-pack of red noses in his backpack.

Surprisingly, he was not wearing an oversized pair of red shoes. He did, however, do some resisting of the arrest. Here's some of the bodycam footage complete with clown noises.

Marlowe was charged with trespassing and resisting officers with violence. He was booked into the Brevard County jail, where he remained as of Thursday in lieu of $5,500 bond.

Best of luck to this Ronald McDonald aficionado.

Penn State baseball fans are putting away hot dogs

Penn State, not known for their baseball, have been putting up some impressive numbers in the stands. Their fans are putting away thousands of hot dogs on dollar dog nights.

The Nittany Lions are, it should be pointed out, 17-8 on the season and 6-4 in the Big Ten. Not bad for a football school, but it's not 20,000-plus hot dogs consumed in three nights.

Those impressive numbers belong to the fans.

Hooters axes one of its most famous traditions in drastic attempt to avoid bankruptcy | Daily Mail Online

- Kirk B writes:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/yourmoney/article-14545987/Hooters-axes-famous-traditions-avoid-bankruptcy.html

First Nascar Cut Hooters

Now they want to eliminate "Bikini Night" to save money?????

Can't tell me that "Bikini Night" wasn't a money maker

Time to step up & get a nationwide campaign to "Save Hooters"

SeanJo

This is a tragedy. The whole NASCAR debacle was bad enough, but bikini night couldn’t have cost that much to put on, and like you said, even as they lost ground to other breastaurants they had to have been a moneymaker.

It's going to take a lot to right this ship.

MLB Schedule

- John W writes:

Thursday large slate of games and then smaller Friday is for weather reasons. Teams in cold weather outdoor stadiums are not scheduled today. Games today seem to be all indoors or warm climates.

Keeping most at 4 (west coast not so much) seems to be to schedule around NCAA night games.

SeanJo

The first mistake the MLB made was not having Opening Day on Wednesday. There were no tournament games at all. They had Opening Day on Thursday up against the NCAA games, so that excuse is out the window.

So is the weather explanation. They played the games the day before in the "cold weather outdoor stadiums." Baseball fans want games. Give them games. It's not that hard, and it's a lot of to say Rob Manfred and company hate their fans, which I do believe in many ways they do.

TV Comedy

- Jim F writes:

Sean,

I think the Office was considered humorous since it was a copy of a highly rated British show of the same or similar name. I never saw the British show. Comedy can become dated because as culture and things people talk about change- old comedy losses relevance. The Office seems to be more ridiculous sight gags and situations than actual humor in my opinion. One show that may not be relevant any longer but was good comedy back in the day was the show Frasier (the original one from the 90’s not the recent reboot).This was a spin-off from Cheers. The show had humor that was not PC and some of the episodes would not be made today. My wife was a big fan and I’ve seen a lot of reruns on TV and there are a few laughs at the expense of the credentialed, snooty urban professional. But then again- as a Boomer, maybe the culture has moved on and I haven’t.

SeanJo

I remember Frasier and I get your point about comedies in general. I think what it comes down to for me is how The Office was sold to me.

I can watch bad so-called comedies, but no one ever told me that Friends was hilarious, for example. I expected too much, and I can’t go back and undo what has already been done.

Cool Can

- Jeff A from Michigan writes:

If it takes someone 45 minutes to drink a beer, maybe they should stick with milk or water.

SeanJo

That's a fair point, but the can isn’t just for beer. I think they had those who take forever to drink any kind of liquid in mind.

The Office

- Chris from Long Island writes:

Sean,

A theory regarding The Office not being funny for some people: The reason might be that it has no laugh track. We are "programmed" by networks as to when we should laugh by those laugh tracks. If you imagine watching some of the great sitcoms without the laugh track, would we find it as funny? Shows such as Seinfeld, Big Bang Theory, Friends, All in the Family, which had live studio audiences, would they be as funny with no laughter attached? Some of the older generations would remember that MASH started with a laugh track and eventually dropped it, first "sitcom" to do that back in the day, because the creators felt it was more of a dramedy.

Food for thought. Love your work!!

SeanJo

Thanks for the support Chris. As I mentioned above, I think it was an expectation versus what was delivered. I can do bad comedies or unfunny so-called comedies, but not when I'm told how funny it is. I was immediately turned off and just can’t get into it.

Not quite Jack Mehoff....but

- Alexander W writes:

Sean-Jo,

Excellent stuff while the GOAT is gone. I have emailed with Joe a few times. The two times I got published have gone on my resume. What a community! In any event, I came across this business as part of a case I am working on. The short of it is I was looking into financial records to see if there was fraud/illegal activity. I came across a large value check written to this business and I immediately assumed the fraudsters were trolling me. I was ready to give them credit when I researched and realized the only person trolling is this guy's parents. Small town Iowa. Awesome.

https://www.philmccrevis.com/

Keep up the great work.

SeanJo

Thanks for reaching out, and thanks for the support. I'm happy to keep the lights on while Joe is away. What a troll job by this guy's parents. If that is his real name, he had almost no choice but to get into the spray foam business.

UFL Football Opener

- Kirk B writes:

Did anybody notice how the sound people played a disrespectful entrance theme for the St. Louis Battlehawks

St. Louis is leading by 18 over the home team Houston Roughnecks

Boy that was a Real jinx on the hometown 11 with no points in the first half

SeanJo

Hey Kirk, I must admit I missed the UFL opener. I did see a clip on Instagram showcasing the technology that killed the chain gang, which I included below somewhere past the Instagram models.

More meat

- Myron B writes:

Sean

Not a lot of interest in college div 1 basketball. More a hockey fan and some good games there. But wanted to share a pics of supper. Ken Rollins smoked meatloaf. Only way the wife will eat it.

Thanks for the content, you have done Joe proud.

SeanJo

Hey Myron, there's always room for meat! Thanks for sending this my way.

----------

That's it for this Saturday morning edition. I have to run to a t-ball scrimmage game. I'll see everyone tomorrow for our regularly scheduled Sunday Screencaps.

Send some more meat my way. Joe will be back on Monday. It was an honor filling in. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

