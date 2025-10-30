Heidi Klum & Instagram Models Dump Out Rd 1 Of Halloween Content, Herpes Monkey Update & QVC's Nose Trimmer

The Instagram models are up to their usual Halloween tricks.

There is a new Screencaps newsletter dropping today between Noon & 12:30 EST

I'm BACK in rotation with the newsletter. I think you're going to like this one. There's a MEAT theme. Plus, I reveal the two Polymarket bets I'd love to make RIGHT NOW.

IF YOU'RE NOT SIGNED UP, GET SIGNED UP TO RECEIVE THE NEWSLETTER - HERE

And then make sure you actually open the newsletter. That's a huge part of this process. Don't be an asshole who signs up and then doesn't open. That doesn't look great to my bosses.

Has Halloween gotten too scary for the little kids with fake house fires & homeowners hanging fake dead bodies from wires that look real?

I have to give the "Today Show" credit for coming up with this topic during today's show.

You guys are going to start screaming, "Don't be a pussy!"

But, I think deep down, you know the decorations have gone too far and too many people are making it about them instead of about the kids having an enjoyable time running around getting candy and hearing spooky music.

I get that you have to maintain street cred by saying kids need to stop being giant pussies. I'm just not sure walking around the neighborhood to see houses on fake fire is the best idea for their brains.

Guess I have to break with many of you on this one.

I know you guys think I'm nuts, but QVC just keeps providing me with CONTENT this time of year

Last night, I had the World Series on the left TV and QVC on the right side. I about jumped out of the couch when the Q came on with nose hair trimmers only to find out it got even better then they had a nose-hair trimmer model going to town up his nostril.

The smile had me cackling.

By the way, how about the Blue Jays putting the ball in play yet again last night. They had nine hits a day after having 11 hits.

Do you remember which MLB team led MLB in hits this season? Yep, the Blue Jays. It's amazing what happens when you put the ball in play. You get plays like this.

Varsho eventually scored the third run on a sac fly. Baseball 101.

Burrito bowl night at home is better anyway

Remember when we all discussed the prices of food and how it wasn't sustainable? Guess we've officially hit that point in history.

Business sites told us in August that Chipotle was struggling. Fast Company is out this morning with a headline stating, " Chipotle stock price crashes as Gen Z and millennials burdened by student debt and unemployment stay away."

You can add families to that list.

We'll gladly let the kids decide whether we are breaking open a can of black beans or kidney beans.

Hey, kids, let's get WILD and cut open a $1 can of both!

‘Is This Clearly AI®? — Herpes monkey edition’

You guys have been hammering me with the Mississippi herpes monkey story so it only made sense to add this piece of art.

— Will in Mississippi fills all of us in on what's going on in his neck of the woods:

A truckload of monkeys crash this afternoon in Jasper County. They’re from the Tulane Primate Research Center in Louisiana. It was originally reported that they are infected with Hepatitis C, Herpes and Covid. Tulane later said that they are not infected. 5 of the 6 that escaped have been destroyed (shot by law enforcement) but 1 escaped. I just know that some good old boys in Jasper County are out monkey hunting tonight. I think Screencaps Nation might like this story.

https://www.wtva.com/news/mississippi/monkeys-escaped-after-crash-in-south-mississippi-all-but-1-destroyed/article_88bea95a-773a-4350-bb18-f8d51fa8d264.html

Honeymoons and sheets

— Brandon C. in Pinckney, MI hits on two hot topics:

1) the coverage of the honeymooners stuck in Jamaica reminded me of my honeymoon in Mexico when Hurricane Wilma slammed Cancun. My wife and I got married on 21 October (20 yrs with our being snuffed out in my sleep, hooray! As the kids on Bluey say), and we headed to Mexico for our honeymoon right as the hurricane was bearing down on Cancun. Did I mention that we were in Cabo?

It was down right brutal watching the TV coverage of those folks sitting in hallways with MRE meals next to 17 other people from the vantage point of the Hilton Cabo swim up sushi bar. Lord am I happy I did my research on hurricane seasons and travel insurance when the wife said she wanted to get married in the Fall. (And btw, we got married on a Friday night in Ann Arbor at one of the nice university ballrooms during an away game week. Partied our ass off on Friday, and then the traditional Polish day after wedding party was at both of our parents' houses the next day so that we could watch the Michigan-Iowa game with no pressure. Hotel rooms were insanely cheap as well on a non football Friday night in Ann Arbor).

Honeymoon week was a bye week. Glorious. If only they had a sports book at the hotel....

2) Sheets- we had great success with the My Pillow guy's Giza Dreams sheets. We got them on sale for about $50 a set a couple years ago. They don't list thread count but they're easily as good as high end hotel sheets with a little satin sheen to them. Held up extraordinarily well too. They were our everyday sheets for about 7 years straight. Wife has tried others since we replaced them that she saw on Instagram or whatever- not as good.

— Jon's wife has news for me on sheet thread counts:

Had to run this one by the wife because this is definitely not my forte. I could sleep on a burlap sack without issues. She says the more important thing to look for is "long staple cotton". Leads to way less pilling which is what causes sheets to feel rough. After that, Egyptian cotton and sheets made in Italy or Portugal. Going over 500 count is not worth it.

Lee D. is quickly becoming a Screencaps crowd favorite

— Fitness Rick writes:

After busting on Lee D for his awful take on Queen of Curves Paige last week…Lee comes in with a haymaker of a take on the Jamaican wedding during the thick of the best sports viewing season. That’s why June and July are the most sought after wedding months…zzzzzzzz on the sports docket.



Also, Sean J’s write up of the booty call gone flames up last night had me laughing my ass off. This is why we the people love this site. Keep nailing it peeps!

More readers say Sheex sheets are worth the money

Reminder: I'm #notsponsored on this one. Just don't want any of you thinking I'm getting free sheets and promoting this company because of free sheets.

— Jonathan in St. Louis checks in:

Fantastic product. As advertised. Yes, not cheap but worth it. My wife loves them too. It’s like having really soft and chilled Nike dry fit as bed sheets.

— Lt. Colonel T.H. checks in with a helluva endorsement:

I can’t speak to thread counts…but I highly recommend sheex sheets…..athletic material keeps you cool at all times…..i like them so much I bought two more sets….

Kinsey:

When T.H. emails, I take notice. This endorsement might have sent me over the edge with Christmas coming up. I might buy my own gift this year.

Readers love Big Dom over his classy move visiting Skatt in the hospital

— Kirk in Duluth writes:

Big Dom Head Of Philadelphia Eagles Security

Taking time out of his schedule and day to bring Philly Cheesesteaks & visiting injures Cam Skattebo after his ankle surgery in a Philadelphia Hospital

He's my NFL Employee of the week & for the month of October

NFL needs more people like this

Big Dom.... Class Act by the big fella

########################

That is it this morning. Remember, NEWSLETTER!

October is nearly over. It's supposed to be 60 and sunny next week for the start of November. True story: I've been golfing more in November over the last few years than in July. Climate change has been amazing. It's not out of the question to golf around here over Thanksgiving break.

Let's go have a great day.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :