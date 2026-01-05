Heidi Klum Dumps Out A Video That Will Have Gen X Remembering Body Shaping On ESPN, Eagles Fans Fight & MEAT!

Plus: Should Josh Allen be shamed for his ridiculous behavior in Sunday's game?

I don't want to start the morning like this because I'm rooting for the Bills in the playoffs, but it has to be done — shame on Josh Allen for being OK with this

I want one of you to defend this behavior. I hate to officially come back to work acting like I'm one of the actors on First Take just looking to create headlines, but Josh Allen claiming a starting streak after doing this is loser behavior.

At least take a hit, or play one series. Going in, handing off the ball and running to the sideline for some record is not the alpha behavior we've been led to believe that Allen is all about. This needs to stop.

But…but…but…Brett Favre did this during his streak!

OK, tell me which game and I'll gladly hammer Favre, too. But…but…but…Ripken! If Ripken played the top of the first and came out of a game, tell me which game. I'm all ears.

If you want to talk about Iron Man streaks, look at long snapper Jon Weeks. The guy has played in every game for 17 straight seasons. Jon turns 40 in February.

— Brandon C. in Pinckney, MI checks in to start the year:

While the Lions season overall was a disappointment, the win versus Chicago had *some* meaning. It's only the second time since the Super Bowl was a thing that the Lions managed four straight seasons with a winning record. It also keeps Dan Campbell ahead of Gary Moeller for winningest coach (%) in Super Bowl Era Lions history.

Next up, Campbell (48 wins) goes for the title of winningest Lions coach in history (# of wins) as he takes aim at Wayne Fontes record of 66 wins. Second place right now is pre Super Bowl era (and last Lions NFL championship) coach George Wilson's 53 wins.

If they can draft / sign a couple serviceable OL starters and maybe get a defense coordinator with a clue, with a 4th place schedule next year, we could be looking at a bounce back to double-digit wins and a playoff. Not all is lost.

Kinsey:

The same goes for MY Bengals. It's almost the same team, minus a coach with a pulse. The 2026 schedule, on paper, loosens up, and includes a game against a Chiefs team that could be in a predicament without Mahomes for part of the season.

How are we feeling this morning after being off the last two weeks?

Personally, I have to say that I was sorta jonesing to get back to it last night as I sat there watching the Ravens-Steelers. I've been fortunate to have this job I've loved the last 18 years. Sure, there have been days when I know we're about to have some big boy decisions to make and work is going to feel like work, but that's not a typical day.

Mark me down in the ‘yes’ column.

I may have gamed the Dave & Busters coin pusher game

More on that topic tomorrow, but I had an historic run on Sunday as we celebrated Screencaps the III's 9th birthday. Let's just say when all was said and done, I had 4,800 tickets on my card. The kids couldn't believe their eyes.

There might not be a better feeling than your kids thinking you're an absolute genius at Dave & Buster's coin pusher games. That was my life on Sunday. What a feeling.

Show us your MEAT: Sunday NFL MEAT action

— Karl reports:

Watching the Lions play the Bears smoking turkey on the Egg

SEC fans are starting to realize college football has changed forever and their dominance has been neutralized

— Robert emails:

Growing up in Kentucky (I do not hate Christian Laettner. UK should've guarded the inbound better.) and living in Tennessee, I'm a lifelong SEC fan. I don't bleed blue or orange or any other SEC school color. (An alum, I bleed Murray State navy and gold, but I digress.) I do have a favorite SEC team, Vanderbilt baseball, because I love what Tim Corbin is doing there, but I would root for Murray State over Vandy if the two met on the diamond. I really don't favor any other sport or any other SEC school.

All that said, I was one who long believed SEC football was an unstoppable force, and for a few years it was, but those days have passed. Look no further than the last two college playoff years for proof. Not because no SEC team won the championship, even though Ole Miss still can this year, but because SEC teams could not win bowl or playoff games.

It's time for those shouting the SEC is king to tone it down. I'm good with coaches touting their teams, but those not directly involved with a school need to be more open minded. They also need to look at recent history and accept that SEC football is no longer dominate.

The biggest impact on SEC football, and college athletics as a whole, is the transfer portal combined with the NIL (The NCAA's inability or unwillingness to establish and enforce eligibility rules is soon to right up there.) I can't say I oppose NIL, but I do oppose the current NIL structure. However, I loathe the transfer portal.

College athletes should not be paid millions to play college sports. College is supposed to be about learning, not about making a living. A limit needs to be established for NIL money, and it should be less than six figures. NIL also negatively affects smaller schools that cannot pay NIL when large schools can. This may not be too impactful on all sports, but it is still a consideration. NIL money paid should be the same for every NCAA school/sport in the same division.

The transfer portal allows players to move to the highest bidder when NIL is involved, which demonstrates lack of commitment and responsibility. Young people, most college athletes still are kids mentally, should be taught commitment and responsibility, and transferring on a whim teaches that these values mean nothing. Reducing NIL money might reduce excessive transfers.

The portal, especially in combination with NIL, allows larger schools to take from smaller school athletes they may have missed in recruiting. It also opens the door for the larger schools to take athletes that may have developed into major-school athletes while at the smaller school. I was never a fan of the one-and-done basketball player, but I do believe it allowed smaller schools a greater opportunity to compete with the larger schools come tournament time. The transfer portal erases this increased competition opportunity.

The transfer portal also increases recruitment expenses. I’m not referring to NIL payments. I’m talking about the increased travel expenses related to finding increased numbers of recruits to replace those leaving through the revolving door of transfers. It might even require an increased recruiting staff. These expenses may not be a major factor for larger schools, but they certainly can hit smaller schools’ budgets.

I may have gotten off topic, but this was the best opportunity I've had to voice my opinions on the transfer portal and NIL. Time to turn my focus to the Tulsa Shootout.

OutKick acts like AM drive radio when it…

— Longhorns fan Chris Y. is back:

It has nothing to do with the SEC. Clay is ten times more obnoxious when the Power T is rolling. Side note, has anyone outside Vol Fandom ever heard of the Power T?

Outkick improves when Tennessee gets eliminated because Clay stops being a fanboy and reverts back to being objective. Same goes for Screencaps but hey, it's your charter, we're just along for the ride.

Outkick is at its best when it reports. When it roots, it is little more than local drive time AM radio: predictable and boring.

A shoutout for MY Reds…I had no idea they made a trade

— Tim T. wants to give MY Reds credit:

Props on your Reds trading for Dane Myers with the Marlins last week. Dane has been one of my favorite players to watch over the last three years. A steady all round guy except when he does brain dead stuff like kicking locker room walls. Oh, And I got a hug from his mom one night.



On the 1\4 zip debate, living in NE Florida, I'm a Thermal Henley guy so 1\4 zips remind me of the Members Only jackets in the Eighties.

The calendar changes and here come the Travel Ball Dads®

— Louie in Savannah kicks off the year:

I wanted to share my proud dad moment from earlier today since I know you love baseball.



My older boy (blue hat) plays 12U travel ball, I know I know. But he LOVES it and he’s good at it so I will do whatever it takes to keep him in it as long as he is happy. We always train together and work on various things. My 9 year old (navy hat) is getting excited for Spring Rec Ball and wanted to tag along with us this morning, which of course I was glad to hear. Yes, my 9 year old is huge, 12 year old is big for his age and you see 9 year old is same height and weighs more.

I was setting up for some infield work and I see the below pic…

Big bro is teaching little bro about footwork and prep stepping. I snapped this pic quick from behind home plate.

I chuckled to myself and thought I guess I am doing something right.

I am sure it seems early for baseball for you and many Screencaps readers but in Southeast GA, ball cranks up at the end of January. 55 degrees today so shorts and T-shirts for training.



Stay safe !

Have you ever tried this flavor?

— Dave in Rhode Island asks:

New Year, willing to try new things?

Final weekend in Cadiz, Spain for the Ts

— Mike T. says goodbye to the locals:

Get back to work. New year, new me and new you. Last year was last year. Get in there and dominate those work meetings. There's new money to be made.

