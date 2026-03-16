Heidi Klum Deserved An Oscar For Her Red Carpet Attire & Party Dress, Pitino Sucks Down A Beer & The Tebows

Heidi Klum won the red carpet at the Woke Oscars and then slipped into something a little more revealing for the after-party.

Let's get started with a few observations from the weekend

I hated to see DR-USA end on that called third strike. A win is a win, but, come on, let's get these calls right to see what would've happened with Tatis. That said, I'm absolutely enjoying the WBC for the first time in its history. The Fox crew keeps talking about the WBC being played in like 2013. I had no idea the tournament even existed back then. I'll say it again: Adam Silver has to be PISSED that he can't pull off something like this. Total moron Rob Manfred is looking like a genius pulling together the players and Fox to turn the WBC into a content machine. I don't like Manfred looking like a genius, but he's due some credit here.

We've been over this time and time again; America has a scumbag problem. Look at these pigs at the airport this weekend. Spooning at the airport? Even worse, it looks like this is in the main aisle. Look at the trash can. We all know they typically put the cans on the outside of the seating areas. Absolutely disgusting.

In sports news, I am left wondering if this is some sort of record in high school wrestling. For those of us from the Dayton-area, it's no secret that St. Paris Graham is a wrestling factory, but I had no idea they just won their 25th straight state team title.

MaxPreps says there's a swimming team out of Florida that has won 38 straight team titles and a girls swimming team in Carmel, Indiana that has won 39 straight titles. You get the idea, 25 straight team titles is pretty rare.

Speaking of giving out credit, I have to give credit to Smylie Kaufman and his work at The Players. At 34 years old, Kaufman is handling bigger and bigger assignments for Golf Channel and NBC. For long stretches of this tournament, he was leading the coverage as directors switched from hole to hole. Kaufman didn't miss a beat. No gaffes.

Canoe Kirk and I got out Sunday to play 18 just days after 70 mph winds ripped through NW Ohio. Needless to say, there was tree trouble on a few holes including this pine that fell onto one of the greens. I avoided the tree and came away with a par. I went 48-42 with a massive blowup hole on the front that will haunt me. But, all in all, for the first time out this year, it was fine. I'm actually hitting more and more greens in regulation which always makes golf fun.





Here's the real bracket you'll need this week. It has your tip times and networks. Remember, it's TruTV's week to shine. It's the only week of the year you even need the channel, so be ready.

— Tom T. is ready for the Madness:

Watching the selection show today brought back old (1980’s) memories of sweating my team’s selection when they had absolutely no chance…and being slightly disappointed. You had to make your own brackets by hand, use the newspaper cut out… or wait for the Sports Illustrated on Thursday or Friday…..it always had a nice bracket in the center that was easily removed. I’m getting fired up!

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What happens when the NCAA puts Miami (OH) in the First Four in Dayton? Ticket prices SOAR. It's currently $130 to get into UD Arena for Wednesday's games. If you want to sit in the lower bowl, it will cost you $250 per ticket.

Anyone else tired of wind? It's blowing in the 40 to 50 mph range today. There are blizzards to the west. Historic blizzards six hours north of us. It was 73 Sunday and the windchill is supposed to be 1-below tomorrow morning. March sucks.

Contact Me Through March Madness With Your Takes

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Here we go again with plane seat reclining content

— Isaac knows how to fire up the Screencaps base on a Monday:

I know this has been a topic before, airplane seat reclining. To set this up, wife and I spent some time in England visiting some friends who are living there for a year and on our return flight is where this encounter took place.

Yes, it was a 8 and a half hour flight back stateside but this lady kept her seat reclining all the way back the entire time. I could see if she did while she napped some but nope, the entire time and we had to use the restroom.

Here is the pic I snapped, where she is obviously not napping and notice the space between my wife's knees and the back of their seat.

Kinsey:

What's the ruling here? Is reclining allowed on a trans-Atlantic flight?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail, if you can find it

Going to the beach is overrated

— Brian B. responds:

Living in charleston i agree going to the beach and sitting there is terrible. here are my top 3 beach things to do. 1 takes renting or buying a paddle board so probably not the easiest.

1. Bocce ball - great beach game. don't have to worry about wind the as the tides change the "pitch" ( no idea what Bocce ball purists call it. I'm sure this group has someone that know). can play up in the soft sand with high tide or play long rolling breakers as the tide goes out. screencaps Jr and III will love it.

Throwing football and baseball are great but the arm can only be used for so long at my age. soccer is great but you need alot of room and depending on how crowded the beach is it can be difficult

2. gaint sand creation- I think your kids are still young enough to enjoy this. you Will have to do all the work. you will need 2 small metal shovels, think wwII fox hole shovels not the garbage ones they sell that the beach stores and most beaches have banned full sized shovels.



Ace/ true value hardware usually have them. you will also need some buckets. You just start digging a gaint hole and the kids will do the rest. if you do it right you will have every kid within 300 feet wanting to help, and every respectable parent will bring you beverages to keep your energy up. why 2 shovels? because some kid will want to help and you have to let them but if you dont have 2 the project comes to a halt once the you stop shoveling.

3. paddle board early in the morning before the chop gets to difficult

4. find drift wood and build a structure. limited beaches with that option

— John in Milford, MI checks in:

Thought I would chime in on the sitting on the beach conversation while I am stuck here. I have no idea why human beings want to bake in the sun doing absolutely nothing under the most uncomfortable conditions imaginable for multiple days in a row. Last time I tried laying out on the beach I only lasted one day.

How can you not be bored out of your mind? Or seek shade? As the saying goes, only "Mad dogs and Englishman" want to sit in the midday sun. I am with Kevin in Tobosso - the mountains and the forests are where it’s at if you prefer doing even modestly hard things vs doing NOTHING.

— Fitness Rick says this is all nonsense. He has lived the beach life for years:

Beach life is the real deal. I’ve lived at the beach for the bulk of my 62 years. And yes Craig C. I live in Virginia Beach at the North End. Sounds like you haven’t been to that part of Va Beach. It’s quiet, surrounded by sand dunes and a beach that stretches for a hundred yards from dune to sea. I also spend a part of my summers driving and fishing the beaches of Hatteras, Corolla and Ocracoke.



And Caps you can approach your beach day in so many different ways. Play sand soccer, flag football or volleyball then hang with your peeps for some freshies and a swim. Ride your bike along the shoreline then hit a hotel bar for a freshie. Get up at dawn and cast a rod then stay for a nap under an umbrella. Grab a chair, a Shabumi, a book and a cooler and just chill. Take a long walk then post up with your head on a swivel for lots of entertainment both in the water and along the beach. Always a breeze, warm sunshine and the waves crashing on the sand…It really never gets old.

— Michael in Smithfield, VA tells me :

Just a few thoughts about the beach, since someone brought it up. I grew up on the water, and my dad crabbed and fished quasi-professionally. The beaches in our area weren't great, but I went. When you're a kid, any chance to be in the water is fun.

Nowadays I live near-ish to Virginia Beach, and I avoid it like the plague, at least from May to September. During the peak season, traffic is as bad as in DC. You can't walk on the beach without tripping over someone. Gang activity takes off, with drugs and everything that comes with. The beaches are trashed. But beyond all that, just getting in the water grosses me out. All the critters that are crapping in the water don't make it exactly clean. And I've been bitten by enough crabs to know that I Don't want to step on one underwater. The only good crab is a dead (steamed) crab. Otherwise they are devil-spawn.

But I have no option.. lol.

— The very first Hawaiian, Kahuna, checks in on this topic. It's great to know Hawaii is paying attention to Screencaps, BTW:

I’m Hawaiian so beach life is not a luxury but a daily spiritual way of life. My beach has most days no people. Miles of clean white sand, water so blue and clean and best of all no stinkin tourists. I walk the dog no leash, a 5 minute workout of 100 push ups and meditation watching the whales or tuning into the rhythm of the waves. Maybe I’ll grab the speargun and get some cardio shooting a fish for dinner or take a few beers at sunset while I catch up on the games of the day. Oh there’s someone a mile down there beach, ruining my view, getting crowded … time to go to the homestead and water the garden.

— J. Lud found an activity that keeps him busy at the beach:

Joe I'm a South Florida native. The beach was good for a quick swim but just sitting there is painful. In my early 20's I cruised the beach in Daytona as there were uncountable beautiful young women displaying their exquisite bodies on beach towels and blankets. After I got married I found that surf fishing while at the beach with my wife solved the boredom problem.

— Dan B. suggests:

Just sitting or laying at the beach is boring as can be. Take a garden shovel and below the high tide line start digging a circular trench about 20 feet in diameter throwing all of the sand into the middle. You end up with a six to eight feet tall pile of sand and a moat that fills up with water. You do have to go around and around and around. Your kids can make it a giant castle or a slide or whatever they want. Other kids are welcome to come take part. Best vanity moment is when the other kids ask their dad why they don’t do that for them, and your kids hear it and think that they are special. Because, of course, they are special.

Screencaps readers with ornaments on the dash of their Jeeps or Broncos

— Cardo shows us what's on his Bronco dash:

I’m Cardo, a Cubs Fan born in Libertyville IL. Now retired in the NC Triangle, home of USA Baseball, fabulous College Hoops & Whole Hog BBQ! Just subscribed to your newsletter too.

Kinsey:

Welcome to the newsletter, Cardo. I need to pump out a new edition this week, so be prepared to OPEN IT and keep the OPEN RATE as one of the highest in modern newsletter history.

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That is it this morning. It's windy. The work day has begun across the United States. It is time to get after it before we get dialed in for the First Four in Dayton and then the greatest four-day stretch of sports on the calendar outside of Masters week.

Go have a great week of work or retirement.

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