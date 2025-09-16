Heather Graham Stuns The Lesbians During Steamy Podcast Session, Tom Brady's QB Problem & Bengals Fan Fight

The filthy, disgusting media elites are trying to suck the life out of summer and it's up to every single one of us to not fall for this

I don't care that it's 100 days until Christmas. You know who cares about such things? Weak weirdo TikTok moms who don't have shit going on in their lives.

Then, they make videos about a "Christmas Countdown," those videos end up as a trend which then sets off alerts for TV producers who need to fill TV time, so they take the weirdo TikTok videos and turn them into segments.

I'm begging you guys to not fall for this nonsense. It's one thing to not say a word when your wife wants to buy "seasonal" candles at Costco days after you bought a new 55" TV for the basement.

It's another if she starts saying it's time to start buying Christmas gifts because Good Morning America said so.

For the love of god, it's still summer #RespectSummer.

This Ryder Cup thing really is happening & it's all so surreal

After having a helluva time getting credentialed at a very basic sporting event earlier this summer, I can't tell you guys how great it has been to deal with the PGA of America over Ryder Cup credentialing.

On Monday, I learned that OutKick (me) even has a desk assignment at the Ryder Cup media center.

Are you kidding me, an actual desk like the Big J golf elites I see during Masters week? I assumed I'd be blogging from a folding table in some food court.



No, I wasn't chosen by the PGA of America for inside the ropes access, but I'm a simple man not looking to go all Big J credentialed media elitist here.

It's an honor to even have the credential request approved without 30 back and forth emails explaining why I'm applying.

That did happen this year. It was ridiculous.

My mission next week is to be the eyes and ears for a community of OutKick readers who trust me to provide a glimpse of what it's like to be on the ground at one of the world's biggest sporting events.

I don't need to be standing next to Rors as he blasts a driver 75 yards into the trees as the pressure mounts. Just get me inside the gates and I'll handle the rest.

Screencaps readers help Jay who lost his father in June and doesn't have anyone to talk to about a new roof. Jay feels like he's being jerked around by contractors

As promised, I posted Jay's question over on the private Screencaps Facebook page. Readers are offering advice there and via email. Plus, I forwarded some of your emails to Jay. There were roofing contractors willing to help him on pricing and what to ask when getting quotes.

— Rory writes:

I went through this the last few years. If you're relying on the driveby guys who promise to get your roof covered by your insurance company, I would not bother. I had a couple ghost me after realizing my homeowners provider sucked (I've since changed).

I eventually just said F it and basically paid for it out of pocket. Around $10K for 3 bedroom single story home. I used the local company of a couple who was friends with my mom. Husband was roofer and wife was a former adjuster for the insurance companies, so she knew all the ins and outs.

After it was done, the 3-4 neighbors on my street who got theirs for "free" from the drive by guys all said they wished they had done what I did.

— Chris A. offers advice:

My advice on getting a roofing contractor is to check Yelp or Angi. A normal-sized roofing job will be $10k, more if you have different and steep pitches. Get 50 year shingles, and get gutters while you're at it, with leaf/debris catchers.

Sorry about your Reds and Bengals. The Reds will be better next year. Joe Burrow can't seem to stay upright for a whole season. At least the Bengals are 2-0!

— Tom T. writes:

I love it that screencaps is going to help Jay line up his roof replacement. I should have checked with screencaps before spending 9k on a 1 ton replacement AC unit last year. Live and learn…..

Did Harbaugh stop wearing khakis?

— John from SD asks:

I’m not sure I like the MNF double header. It throws off timing on which ever coast you’re on. Starts too early or ends too late. Chargers (insert any team) beating da Raiders is always great. Jim Hairball wasn’t wearing khakis, did he give that up?

Kinsey:

Here's what he had on last night. It looks like he's about to teach a shop class.

Vikings fans react to the start of the J.J. McCarthy era

In case you guys didn't see, McCarthy is already out of the Week 3 game against the Bengals. It will be Carson Wentz vs. my new gunslinger Jake Browning.

— Shawn in Canby, OR writes:

Am I sick of the toxic positivity regarding JJ?

Ah no.

Because its all BS!

The first two games is all we've ever seen of the guy in two years.

All of the coach hype is just that, hype.

He's late on his reads, he's slow on his decision-making, and at times he has this overly long wind-up that delivers the ball... late.

To be fair, the O-line our asshat GM has over-paid for and assembled sucks about as much as his draft picks. So he's under fire alot.

But it's all fake. Most Minnesota fans will have sniffed it out by weeks 4-5, except he's hurt, again.

The only thing I'm positive on is this year will be some 7-9 bullsh#t.

Charlie Sheen

— Mike T. asks:

Have you watched the Charlie Sheen Netflix documentary? It’s unbelievable that he lived through the stuff he’s done

Kinsey:

I have not.

Once football season starts, I don't mess with many Netflix shows unless it's on a Tuesday or Wednesday. Outside of those two days, it's football.

That's it for this final summer Tuesday. Next week, it's fall. Remember that.

Let's go get after it.

