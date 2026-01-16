Heather Graham Heats Up IG With Rare Bikini Content For This Time Of Year, IU Towel Scalpers & MEAT!

Plus: What is going on with IU and these rally towels that people are now scalping?

The Screencaps community would like to send #thoughtsandprayers to all of those people in South Florida who are dealing with 42-degree wind chills this morning

The text group received this urgent message this morning from Diesel, who is at his sister's new luxurious house in some ultra-exclusive neighborhood:

"Well boys…it's 42 degrees here right now…watch out for falling iguanas," Diesel wrote.

Meanwhile, another text group member, One Leg Bell, reports that it is 26 degrees where he lives northwest of Tampa.

Then, over on an OutKick Slack channel, Austin Perry and Zach Dean from the South Florida bureau are in bad shape. "They aren't letting my son out on the playground in the morning," Austin says of his son's daycare facility.

The big question I have for these guys, and I'm being serious, do they have enough blankets to survive this Arctic BLAST?

Let's hope they can get through this.

How is Mrs. Screencaps' grow op going?

— Greg from the Screencaps Ragnar Relay team, asks:

Hey, Joe, there hasn't been a lot of news about Mrs. Screencaps' indoor gardening--is she still doing that?

I ask because I'm interested in general, and also because I have a much smaller operation going on in my apartment and need some recommendations on the equipment she's using.

Kinsey:

Greg's timing with this question is impeccable. It's seed-planting weekend here at the house for Mrs. Screencaps. Last night, she ran through her plan that includes something like 30 white impatiens and somewhere around the same number of geraniums which will be a shade of lavender.

She's also promising to grow King Kong coleus, which, those of you who garden know, will get massive.

As for equipment, she has your typical grow lights off Amazon. Nothing special. I will get the specifics of the grow op and take some photos of her in action this weekend. Stay tuned.

CFB rant

— Adam in Nebraska SNAPS:

Today I again woke up in the greatest country on the planet, and didn’t hit the transfer portal.

The fact is I’m there mowing, working, and providing for my family. I refuse to get hype ever for another 5 star that may or may not be coming to play infront of the next sellout crowd in Lincoln, NE. I’m not gonna lose sleep over these young adults making more than me. Im here to crush beers on a Saturday and have enjoy the highs and lows of 4 qtrs.

Thanks for being the best damn article and my fav thing to read every morning. I hope the U gets cooked so hard that Warren Sapp feels it.

Nattys, yeah I’m 45 I’m a Man, count. The U has them, HuskerHop Head Bill remembers them when he is slamming his homebrews with his neighbors.

We all want Nattys, but more importantly WTF is college football now today is Jan16th. Call me old fashioned but I want it all settled on New Years day in the most chaotic way possible. IU knows they deserve it. Does a Miami who lost during the regular season on the road t at SMU and Louisville deserve the #1.?

Bring back the FB dive, the Triple Option, and having a loss matter. Congrats to IU, enjoy the ride, but stay off our perfectly striped lawn in NE.

This is a MAJOR claim from Mike T. in Idaho

— Mike claims:

The chicken guy Antibes France. The best rotisserie chicken in the world!

Kinsey:

Best in the world? Better than a $4.99 Costco chicken? I'm going to need a deeper analysis of this rotisserie chicken or I'm calling out recency bias.

Now there are 'slow, sad death Wendy's' videos on YouTube

— Dawgs superfan Sam L. spotted this one:

To me its the shrinking portion sizes. What used to be a medium drink is now large. That really sucks when ordering a frosty.



Kinsey:

All of those people who laughed at me over my now-infamous Wendy's prediction need to apologize to me over the weekend. Even the YouTubers — this one smells of AI — have leaned into Wendy's dying content.

I stand by my statement that Wendy's started dying the minute they started hiring meth addicts straight out of prison and stopped hiring the little old ladies who were just trying to work until Medicare kicked in.

The State of Youth Sports

— Philly Mick emails:

Thought this might be of interest to you. This guy is local, founder of CrossingBroad, etc.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/buying-sandlot/

Kinsey:

I've known Kyle, the guy Mick is mentioning here, for probably about 15 years. True story: If Clay Travis didn't contact me to do business in 2020, there's a very good chance I would've gone into business with Kyle that same spring. Kyle actually contacted me to do business sometime in January 2020, but then COVID hit, and he slowed down a bit.

The rest is history. I went with Clay.

Kyle is a smart guy. He can see what's going on with youth sports and he knows how to make money. Building a youth sports media company is smart. I have a job and little to no patience for the scumbags who are trying to destroy the fabric of America with the destruction of rec sports.

By the way, Kyle is onto something with the prediction that someone will develop a youth sports credit card.

‘I will gladly pay $100/month on my electric bill for AI content like this®’

Boomers are now trying to split off into a faction called Generation Jones

— Bo T. in AZ took interest in this one:

Joe, you’ve been on a heater recently! I thought the "Gen Jones" category was pretty interesting, as I am part of it. Grandfathers were WW2 vets, Pop was a Boomer (Navy in the late 50s/early 60s), so being born in 1962 I definitely wasn’t a Boomer but evidently not Gen X.

Best of both worlds maybe growing up in rural and small town environments, was definitely in the "go play and don’t come home till it’s dark" cohort. I went in the Army in 1981 so the 80s were a different experience for me..spent most of that decade in Germany. We used to get VHS tapes mailed to us with MTV videos on them to try to keep up with what was happening back home in the States.

I was fortunate to be able to semi-retire at age 60. I work 3-5 days a month, so I’m getting used to the retirement lifestyle while still doing something interesting that keeps me engaged. I echo the comments about having a plan, understanding where your money is going, and having a schedule.

Golf today in the VOTS..temps 79/80 today so the post-round coldbeer will be delicious. I’ll be raising one up for the ICE boys…tough job in a demanding environment.

— Now Jim F. it starting to think about this Generation Jones thing:

Laughed when I read about generation Jonesers, never heard of it but I think there is some truth to it. Born 1957 and lived in a small farm town, our view of the outside world was on my family's one, small black and white TV, and the only two stations we could get. Moon Landing and the war in Vietnam were the biggest things on under 12 year old boys radar back then. No one thought the college protests and race riots were somehow a good thing for the country, we were impressed with Martin Luther King, and thought his assassination was a terrible tragedy, along with JFK and RFK. There was a lot violence in the world we saw on that TV and we were way too young to participate or really understand it. I do recall one of my friends older brothers getting us to believe that the Army was drafting 12 year olds to be "ammo carriers" and sending them to Vietnam- yeah that scared us even if we wouldn’t admit it. There were a number of those older brothers that did serve in Vietnam or elsewhere and some never came back. Never saw myself as a Boomer, but didn’t know what we were. I’ve been retired a few years now- my advice is:

Stay disciplined and keep a gym membership to lift some heavy things regularly. Sitting around, indulging too much in anything is not good for longevity or quality of life.

If you think you need a part-time gig to pay the bills, you probably can’t afford to retire early. I thought it’s better to work full-time for a few more years to build the 401K than work part time for several more years at a part time gig that pays less than you’d make working full time on an hourly basis.

If you need something to do- volunteer someplace, there are a million worthy needs out there and you have wisdom and a pair of hands to offer.

Everything costs more than you think, because inflation is built into the Feds monetary policy, and if you are retired and too young for Medicare health insurance, be prepared to spend some significant money on health care, given the premiums, deductibles and just being a senior on private insurance.

When you go on Medicare at 65, be sure to get a good supplemental insurance policy. Medicare itself doesn’t pay enough of total medical costs and people with out the supplemental insurance have a hard time finding doctors and are left big bills if something serious happens to them or their spouse. ( I know of a couple in their 70’s where they both are door dash drivers because the wife has medical bills for breast cancer treatment that Medicare alone didn’t fully cover, they never had a supplemental insurance plan, good part is that she is in remission.)

Be prepared- shit happens because we're old. I was diagnosed with stage-4 Lymphoma last summer(age 68) and have been in chemotherapy treatment since. Fortunately I had been very active and fit, lifting, cardio, long hikes, etc., so although the disease and treatment are tough on the body, I feel fortunate that I am responding well. (this treatment costs thousands of dollars per session, in addition to all the testing and other meds required. I have Medicare and a good supplemental and only pay a $285.00 deductible per year( plus the insurance premiums) for all my medical costs- a real difference maker for us.

That is it this morning. I have something like 75 emails for Saturday Screencaps. Needless to say, I hope you guys are ready for a MASSIVE Saturday post because you're going to get it.

Let's go have an incredible weekend. Gotta run.

