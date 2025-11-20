Heather Graham Is Back After Her Steamy Lesbian Podcast Talk With New Content, Skatt Gone Wild & Hot Chicken

Screencaps' Reader Homework: What have you learned in life?

I want you guys to really think about this one. Let it simmer in your mind. These don't need to be long, drawn-out life lessons that ramble on. I'm thinking about one-liners. Funny. Maybe serious. Thoughtful. Quick thoughts. Random observations about life. Maybe it was something that you learned that led to a success. Maybe it was a hard lesson you learned after a shitty business deal or a marriage gone bad.

What did you learn at your job, at home, when you were out crushing beers with your buddies on golf trips? Whatever. Let your mind wander a little bit. Go for a drive by yourself. Turn on Yacht Rock. Chill. Observe. Reflect.

You guys are some of the sharpest minds on the Internet. I'm very interested in where this leads. Hopefully, we'll get enough of these to take us through Thanksgiving week. And I 100% want you to ask your wives this question. I'm curious how what she's learned might differ from yours.

Whew, Rob M. in Florida poked a hornet's nest by launching an attack on Notre Dame

— Scott in Florida fires back:

I just love to hear the Notre Dame haters complain about their weak schedule without doing a little research first. Now, Notre Dame doesn’t have the hardest schedule, but it is far from a cake walk, as Rob in Florida is bitching about.

For a little reference ND currently has a ranking of 29 in regards to there strength of schedule. Not the hardest and clearly not the easiest. In case you are wondering Ohio St is ranked 50, Indiana is 38 and Texas A&M is 18.

Now I’m guessing Rob is a Miami fan, which would explain his complaining of ND. Miami is 43. I got these ranking from ESPN. Also with SEC vs Big Ten, SEC has 8 of the top 10 ranked schedules and 11 of the 15. The other 4 are from the Big 10 with Wisconsin 1, UCLA 8, Purdue 11, and Penn St 15. Like the old saying says "Don’t hate the player, hate the game". Go Irish

— Jim T. jumps into the mix:

Rob M. in Florida bloviating about a "sycophantic media" propping up Notre Dame is pretty funny coming from someone in SEC country. Talk about overhyped! Pretty sure Notre Dame's games against Army, Navy and Air Force will each be tougher tests than the cupcakes the SEC has lined up this week.



And for the record: Notre Dame plays Navy every year, even in years Navy has stunk, as a perpetual payment on a debt dating to World War II. So many Notre Dame students had volunteered for the war that the campus was in danger of closing. The Department of the Navy then leased out much of the campus for office training, allowing the university to survive.

Where I come from, we call that honorable - and it is to be admired, not belittled.

Parma, Ohio's penis basin

— Harvey in the 419 writes:

I have to think the heavy equipment operators giggled the whole time while pushing dirt for this one!



Readers are not happy with Greg in Nebraska's definition of The Midwest

— Hank tells me and Greg:

Greg from Nebraska is clearly a Midwest wannabe. Which is understandable, since all us REAL Midwesterners know it is the best place to be from! "The Midwest starts with Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska." Seriously? You gotta be friggin kidding me. That is NOT EVEN CLOSE. It is patently ABSURD!!

The Midwest, at it's core, both geographically and culturally, is Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Think of it as being covered by the states comprising the Big 10, when it was actually TEN, before the inclusion of Penn St. in the early 1990's. So that would add Minnesota and Iowa. Although I think you could argue that Iowa and Minnesota, at least west of Minneapolis, geographically belongs in the Plains states.

The Plains states are, and always have been, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas.

To be clear, none of this is meant to in any way be seen as disparaging towards the Plains states. But to suggest that any of those states are part of, let alone the heart of, the Midwest, is just ridiculous.

— Scott, respectfully, is out of his mind with this take:

Is Ohio really in the Midwest? I just drove a Uhaul from Jacksonville, Florida to Cleveland with furniture for my daughter and son-in-law. Cleveland is directly north of Jacksonville, which is on the east coast. Look at it on a map, straight north.

Kinsey:

Scott clearly doesn't know that state lawmakers put "The Heart of It All" on license plates for years. That's a dog whistle for MIDWEST, Scott. Don't send me off a cliff this morning.

— Gene in the Rock wants in the conversation:

The reason we have such bizarre weather here in Arkansas is because our fine state can never make up its mind whether it's part of the Midwest or part of the South, despite sharing latitudes with Oklahoma and longitudes with Missouri. The reason I can't tell you where exactly where the Midwest ends and the South begins is because only the Ozarks know the answer (and they're not talking).

— Richard shares this thought:

I know many will hate my opinion, but to me any state (except Vermont, which counts as part of New Hampshire) that does not touch an ocean and is not in the south, is in "the Midwest". People in Colorado who say they live "in the west" are living in the 1880s.

Today in ‘You Just Have To Get Off Your Ass,’ Vern is out and about

— Vern tells me:

The PNW has so much to offer-Razor clams and a pic perfect sunset- you just have to get off your ass and do it!

I leave Monday for AZ-like you-I would like to break 80- did it once this fall. My goal is to shoot 85 +/- 2 which is better than my age. Will see if I can find anything of interest for readers. Good luck on your quest

No, I'm not Joey Kinsley, but he's also an Ohio Man

— Dan from AZ writes:

Read both the title and very first sentence of this article. Do you have an alter ego you’d like to share with SC? LOL.

Kinsey:

This isn't the first time someone has done a double-take when Kinsley's name has popped up in the news. I always knew Kinsley as Sir Yacht, the viral video creator, on Twitter. Then, one day, someone sent me his real name and I, too, did a double-take.

Do you guys know they No. 1 misspelling of Kinsey? Yep, it's Kinsley. It drives my wife crazy, but at this point in my life, I'm used to it. Then Joey came along and here we are again.

No, I'm not the guy who ate Taco Bell for 24 hours. I wouldn't be married.

I'd buy it if I didn't already have the Toyota Camry in the garage

— Clay wants you guys to know that a piece of Americana is for sale in Illinois:

This is why I always say to have your head on a swivel. Screencaps content, typically, is happening all around you, but you just might not realize it

— Andy has a long relationship with OutKick, but hasn't been an emailer:

Long-time reader and former Outkick VIP member. Never really had anything of value to add; however, today, that all changed. The complex that I manage, (Westport Plaza in St. Louis Missouri) is the home of the Rawlings Headquarters. Today, our project over 2-years in the making has come to life, and Rawlings installed their 3-story, 18 ton Rawlings Iconic Gold glove statue on the roof of our Gold tower.

Now that's a nice email on a Thursday

— Phil S. in Florida says:

Good morning Joe! Just finished reading this morning’s Screencaps, great work as always. You featured my email I sent about e-bikes and street walkers, and it’s a really great feeling knowing I contributed to the Screencaps community.

I think I’m approaching around 5 or 6 times now I’ve been included in the article and I just wanted to let you know from a reader’s perspective, it’s really cool seeing that something I sent in was appreciated enough to pass along to everyone else.

I almost feel selfish for being included more than once when I know there’s plenty who haven’t yet. So thank you for including the audience in the performance. I guarantee everyone else who gets mentioned loves it too.

As always, keep up the great work, have a great day, and on behalf of myself, and I’m sure many other readers, thanks for making this a team.

Side note: You guys gotta figure out some sort of Screencaps meet up. It would be so cool to meet not just the OK team, but some of the other readers… it seems like we have a lot in common.

Kinsey:

You're welcome, Phil. If you email me a streetwalkers take, I'm using it because I'm at war with the streetwalkers and we have to win this war for their own good. I'm out here trying to save their lives and save drivers from something horrible happening in their own lives. Are we a nation of pedestrian laws or not? I hear you on meet ups. The problem is where am I supposed to do the next one? Indianapolis might happen if Ohio State makes it to the B1G title game against Dan Dakich's Indiana team. If you're looking to meet up with fellow readers, tell me where you're located and I can put the word out.

You guys travel a ton. Is it common to see people take vape pens on planes?

Canoe Kirk was on an LAX to DTW flight and sent us this one. He says she was puffing away on the vape without a care in the world. Is this common?

########################

That's it. I'm over my allotted time. Let's get this day rolling.



