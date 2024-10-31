Wildly Absurd Trailer Released For New Horror Movie: WATCH

The trailer for "Heart Eyes" is insane.

Admittedly, I had no idea this movie existed prior to seeing the trailer pop up on YouTube during my routine scrolling of the web.

The plot of the horror film is described as, "Two co-workers are mistaken for a couple by a murderer in Seattle on Valentine's Day. Forced to evade the killer, they navigate the city's romantic landscape while working together to survive."

You had my curiosity. Now, you have my attention.

"Heart Eyes" trailer released.

A killer on the loose on Valentine's Day hunting couples? Take the money out of my wallet. I smashed the play button on the trailer, and I was definitely not expecting what I found.

Be warned that this trailer includes some….comically over the top blood. Let's leave it at that. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hooksetad@outkick.com.

What an absolutely outrageous preview, but I think that's the point. We have characters getting slashed to pieces in just the preview.

It looks like Sony and the people responsible for "Heart Eyes" held nothing back, and that's probably a win for horror fans.

When it comes to marketing, you need to make a bang, and I have no doubt that's what this trailer is going to do. Plus, the cast is pretty impressive.

Jordana Brewster and Olivia Holt both appear to have major roles, per the movie's IMDB page. For those of you who might not remember, Brewster plays Mia in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise. Hard to believe she made her debut as Mia all the way back in 2001.

Now, she's pivoting to a horror movie that unfolds on Valentine's Day - a completely fake and unnecessary holiday - and I can't watch it all unfold.

"Heart Eyes" is set to hit theaters on this upcoming Valentine's Day. I might have to treat the fiancée to a trip to a theater. Let me know what you think of the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.