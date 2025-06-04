Electric Trailer Drops For New Action Movie, Features Several A-List Stars: WATCH

"Heads of State" looks like it could be a fun movie.

Basic info (via Amazon):

Streaming platform: Amazon

Plot: In the action-comedy Heads of State, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ "special relationship." But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

Cast: Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Release date: July 2

Rating: PG-13

"Heads of State" stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

The plot details alone certainly sound captivating, and the trailer is a shot of adrenaline straight to the chest.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The trailer is certainly a very fun ride, but there are only two paths a movie like this can take. It's either going to be incredibly entertaining or absolute trash.

There's no middle ground with a flick of this nature. I'll give you a good example from recent history. "White House Down" is absolutely terrible. "Olympus Has Fallen" is great.

It's one or the other. Will "Heads of State" be great or unwatchable garbage? You don't know until you see it, but the fact Idris Elba is in the cast is definitely a reason to be optimistic.

The man has a long history of picking great roles, even if this one clearly isn't overly serious.

You can catch "Heads of State" starting July 2nd on Amazon. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.