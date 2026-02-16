Is He Really The One If He Didn’t Ruin Valentine's Day Arguing With Others At Dinner, Then Demanding A Refund?

Every so often, it's good to take a close look at your relationship. Are you putting in the time and effort with the right one? We're coming off of the Valentine's Day weekend and some out there are probably doing that now.

You're replaying the day of romance in your head and asking was there enough of an effort made? Is this person someone that I see myself with in a year? Do they make as much of an effort as I do to make this work?

Here are a few other questions to consider. Did you make it through dinner out without your significant other arguing with fellow diners and verbally challenging them to a fight?

Did they go the entire evening and not complain about how long dessert was taking? Did you make it home without so much as a mention of a refund for having to wait for your food?

If There Was No Refund Demand, Was It Even Romantic?

If you answered yes to one or more of those, are you really with the right one? Does he have the ability to add some excitement at the drop of a hat? Or will you be stuck in a boring, quiet relationship with a lack of passion?

It's up to you. There are those out there who refuse to have a quiet night out, even on Valentine’s Day. This purported public freakout took place at a restaurant and has everything you want for an exciting night out.

The video of the incident starts out with "the catch" arguing with a fellow diner and trying to fight them. His lucky lady holds him back. From there, he transitions seamlessly into filing complaints with restaurant staff.

He doesn’t care that it's a busy night due to Valentine’s Day. He shouldn’t have to wait, and by extension, his Valentine shouldn’t have to wait for dessert. He wants a refund.

You better believe the comment section on the original post gets it. They know a man of action when they see one. This is the beginning of a night of romance if they've ever seen one.

You can have a life of boredom, this is what a life of excitement looks like.

One commenter wrote after watching the passionate ending to the dinner, "Boy, he's a catch."

Another added, "A romantic night to remember and cherish, I'm sure."

And we couldn’t properly wrap this up without making sure to include an observation. One that will let you know what to look for in a fella like this.

They wrote, "Turns up for a Valentine's dinner in shorts, no socks and sneakers."