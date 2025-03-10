HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Mocks ‘Gender Goblins’ This Week

HBO's "The White Lotus" is the best show streaming (or on television) and has upped the ante this year on its political references. On Sunday, the writing staff took a subtle jab at the "gender goblins."

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Patrick, plays the older brother of a strange, elitist family on vacation at Thailand's White Lotus resort. He is there with his eccentric mother, finance fraudster father, and younger brother and sister, both of whom are confused about their sexuality.

Saxon, Schwarzenegger's character, has been trying to get his younger brother laid on vacation and to ignore the advice of his woke sister. In this episode, he handed his little brother a protein shake, leading to the following brother-brother-sister exchange:

"Just chug it," Schwarzenegger’s character said. "We don’t do it for the taste, we do it for the high T and big d--k energy."

"Women are super jacked guys anymore," the sister, played by Sarah Catherine Hook, interjected.

"Really? What are they into, Piper? Gender goblins that tuck their d---s in between their legs?" Schwarzenegger’s character asked back. "Don’t turn our little brother into an a-gender, a-sexual like you," he said.

The subtle dig at liberal ideology comes just a week after the show's viral scene in which two leftist mean girls are left shaken when their third friend implies she may have voted for Donald Trump.

"The White Lotus," a dark-humor drama about a group of troubled vacationers at a high-end resort, is in its third anthology season. There's an argument that it is HBO's best series since "Game of Thrones" ended in 2019.

If the choices are between "The White Lotus" and "Succession," both of which are excellent, "Lotus" might have the edge.

Perhaps next week's episode will tackle the subject of warmongering neocons, surely some of whom can be found somewhere at the Thailand resort.