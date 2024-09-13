New Horror Movie Based On Legendary Book Looks Unbelievably Scary: TRAILER

"Salem's Lot" looks like it's going to be an awesome film.

The plot of the film based on the famous Stephen King novel of the same name is described as, "Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire."

Admittedly, I've never read the book by King, but I know a great story when I see the plot for one. Add in the fact the trailer is electric, and my expectations are high.

Watch the preview from HBO below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

HBO releases "Salem's Lot" trailer.

What do we all think about the trailer? I think it looks awesome. I'm getting serious "It" vibes, which shouldn't shock anyone seeing as how King wrote both.

I know Stephen King has some wacky political views, but I get paid to call fastballs and strikes. He's cooked up some incredible stories over the years.

Again, I've never read "Salem's Lot," but I've checked out plenty of his work. Three of his most underappreciated productions are "11.22.63," "The Outsider" and "Storm of the Century."

The cast is also very solid. Lewis Pullman ("Outer Range") and Bill Camp ("The Outsider" and "Presumed Innocent") are both outstanding talents. Pullman crushed it in "Outer Range" and I'm sure he can do it again with "Salem's Lot." Alfre Woodard is also a very talented actress.

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the upcoming film from HBO.

You can catch "Salem's Lot" starting October 3rd on HBO and Max. I'll 100% be checking it out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.