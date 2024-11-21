HBO Releases Blunt Statement Supporting J.K. Rowling Amid Woke Outrage

J.K. Rowling has the total and complete support of HBO.

The powerhouse network is currently making a "Harry Potter" series, and hype for it is off the charts. It's expected that every book will get its own season.

Fans - including myself - are very excited. Rowling, who famously wrote the book series, is heavily involved. Why? Because involving the genius responsible for the entire saga is simply common sense.

HBO defends J.K. Rowling

Unfortunately, Rowling continues to take heat from the woke mob because she regularly defends keeping men out of women's spaces. Her X feed is a must-follow for anyone interested in the topic of defending women.

That has led to her being a prime target for the woke mob and people looking to force their views onto others. Well, anyone hoping HBO would throw her under the bus is in for a massive dose of disappointment.

"We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance. J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement," HBO said in a statement given to Variety Wednesday.

In case you want to know what kind of backlash Rowling faces, just hop on X whenever she shares a new tweet about protecting women and look at the responses.

There's always plenty of woke nonsense. To Rowling's credit, she's never backed down. She digs in and just fights harder and harder.

Turns out being insanely rich is a solid antidote to being falsely accused of being transphobic and a bigot. Plus, she has no problem annihilating trolls.

Now, HBO is coming out and very publicly supporting her and her right to free expression. Would the network have released this same statement four or five years ago?

I'm not so sure. A lot of companies bent the knee to a very vocal minority of outraged people. It certainly seems like there's been a massive vibe shift in America, and HBO throwing its full support behind Rowling is a pretty clear sign of that fact.

Rowling hasn't done anything wrong, and she 100% has the right to voice support for protecting women and women's spaces.

Major shoutout to HBO for standing tall against woke outrage. You simply love to see it.