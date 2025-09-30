College Band Announcer Roasts 250-Pound Plus Lizzo-Sized Dancers at Halftime: ‘Meet the New Face of Ozempic’

Luther Campbell from "2 Live Crew" has thrown his support behind the band announcer while noting he was out of line

A band announcer at HBCU (Historically Black College or University) Florida A&M is in hot water after roasting the Honey Beez dancers, who are required to be at least 250 pounds, from the Alabama State marching band.

"The new face of Ozempic," announcer Joe Bullard said as the Alabama State band started to take the field Saturday during halftime.

Needless to say, that comment isn't playing well within the HBCU world even though it's awesome to hear rivals roasting each other. It's college! Let's have some fun here.

We're talking about Lizzo-sized dancers who pride themselves on being BIG girls. Bullard's just calling balls and strikes here.

But, he bent the knee and apologized. "I would like to sincerely apologize for my remarks during the Florida A&M University vs. Alabama State University football game this past Saturday," Bullard wrote in a statement. "My comments directed toward the ASU Honey Beez were meant as lighthearted banter, but I now recognize that they came across in a way that was hurtful and disrespectful."

Over on TikTok, users there make it sound like there's a history of roasting opposing bands, but, the mob has spoken and you can't make fun of the tank dancers from the opposing team.

"This was very disgusting of him. It never fails, the announcers have always done this," former Honey Beez dancer Na’Stacia Onri wrote on TikTok. "The amount of people that would come to us apologizing after is crazy. Sometimes we wouldn’t even hear what was said until it’s bought [sic] to our attention. We know it don’t be how the other bands/fans feel half the time."

Based on Onri's assessment and other comments being made on Facebook, it sounds like roasting is part of the rivalry between these schools.

For some reason, it's now a problem.

Nonsense, says Bobby Swoope, who posts as the Swoope Report on Facebook.

"Everybody is mad at Joe Bullard for making that comment, do folks get made at other SWAC school when they take shots at FAMU? I have one question, was he lying?" Swoope wrote on Facebook.

"So everybody is so sensitive when we talk about truths, hell sometimes when I've seen them rolling all over the ground with all that extra hanging out and looking so weird, I'm embarrassed for them.

"To me its the same as our young ladies wearing bonnets in the public with a house coats walking around the grocery store, and our young men walking around with their pants sagging off their asses, so there are some things that should stay private and under wraps!"

Here are the Beez putting on a show in 2024:

Yes, the Honey Beez are ‘required’ to be a minimum of 250 pounds

It's true.

Alabama State's band director created the Beez unit in 2004 as an alternative to skinny cheerleaders.

Local media reported the weight requirement tidbit in 2017.

"So instead of teaching them about how to be competitive and doing things to meet the standards, so they make it alternate welfare team?" Swoope continued.

"If they were trying enter the military they wouldn't cut the standards, if they were applying a for job which calls for a bachelor degree and you don't have it then you must go elsewhere, so the moral of the story is to teach them how to compete and overcome, and not handicap them."

Swoope and many others aren't the only ones to come to the aid of Bullard.

Even Luther Campbell, yep, of 2 Live Crew fame, has chimed in on this controversy. Campbell, who used to sing songs like "Hoochie Mama," with lyrics like, "Big booty hoes - up wit it! Hoochie mamas - up wit it! Let me see ya touch the ground!" seems to believe Bullard went too far, but he shouldn't be fired.

"Let this moment serve as a lesson for all of us," Campbell wrote on Facebook.