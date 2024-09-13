Hawk Tuah Shreds Mike Francesa As A War Of Words Boils Over

Hawk Tuah isn't going to take anyone slandering Tuah!

The viral star who became famous for, well, we all know why, has thrown shade at legendary sports radio icon Mike Francesa, after the former New York radio host ripped the New York Mets for allowing her to throw out the first pitch before their game a few weeks ago.

So what did Hawk Tuah, whose real name is Haliey Welch do? She went on her Twitter X account yesterday and posted a video clip of Peter Rosenberg, who is part of Francesa's rivals from The Michael Kay Show giving her some praise. If that wasn't enough, Tuah tagged Francesa on it. Petty but awesome, well done, Tuah, well done!

"When will the gasbags come out and say ‘Sorry’ to Haliey Welch, aka formerly, because she's beyond it now, formerly Hawk Tuah girl because guess what, this team [The Mets] have been rolling post-Hawk Tuah," Rosenberg questioned while on air.

Peter was referencing the fact that the Mets have been playing great ball as of late, mainly thanks to Francisco Lindor who is making a good case for being runner-up as the National League's MVP, but it also could be because of Hawk Tuah! Ever since she threw out that controversial pitch in mid-August, the Mets have been rolling and now sit in the final National League Wild Card spot.

Don't tell Mike Francesa that, however. Francesa, who is also referred to as "The Pope", of sports talk radio, was so disgusted that the Mets would allow Haliey to throw out the first pitch that he decided to go on a FOUR-MINUTE rant about the 22-year-old. Ya know, clearly normal behavior.

"I know nothing about this [young lady] and I know she's in her 15 minutes of fame… The question I have about the Mets knowing about her fleeting, and it will be fleeting fame was about something as suggestive as her answer was, what in the world would possess the Mets to bring her in to throw out the first pitch?" Francesa asked.

The radio host then went on to say that this is another example of "the Mets screwing up a one-car funeral," while also saying that whoever booked Tuah spent "last night not answering their phone… running for cover or cleaning out their desk."

The phony outrage was echoed by some others on social media, some of whom I responded to myself by reminding them how Kim Kardashian, Snooki and the Paul brothers became famous.

Oh, and Tuah was throwing out the first pitch and at the Mets game as a partnership supporting military Vets and dogs! Who doesn't love our military and dogs?!

Hawk Tuah throwing shade at Francesa is definitely an LOL moment as she continues to expand her brand. She reportedly makes over five figures for each public appearance, has a successful merch line, may be part of an upcoming reality series and is in talks to launch a "Bet On That Thang!" sports betting segment.

One thing's for certain, she's definitely Team Michael Kay Show over Team Mike Francesa.

