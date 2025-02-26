Netflix Drops Epic Trailer For Action Film With Loaded Cast: WATCH

Netflix's new movie "Havoc" looks awesome.

Basic information:

Plot: After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Cast: Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker

Release date: April 25

Netflix drops "Havoc" trailer.

It's not every day you get a trailer that is a true shot of adrenaline to the heart, but that's exactly what this one will do.

Fire it up below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how awesome does this movie look? It looks incredibly badass, and it also looks original. That's certainly always something you want to see in a trailer.

Plus the cast is *STACKED* with talent. Hardy, Olyphant and Whitaker are all legit stars. Every single one brings something big to the table.

Let's not forget that Timothy Olyphant is the man responsible for making Raylan Givens one of the greatest characters in the history of TV.

He's smooth as fresh ice on the screen.

Now, they're all teaming up for an action flick from the streaming giant. If that's not something you can get excited about, then you might not be a real film fan. You can catch "Havoc" starting April 25. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.