Having An Employee Expose Himself To Customers Is Not Part Of The Denny's Experience

Nobody is heading out to Denny's hoping that one of the employees decides to expose themselves in front of them. Most people aren’t anyway. There are a few nut jobs out there that wouldn’t mind it.

The customers at the West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, location of the breakfast food establishment weren't among the nut jobs who enjoy their "Grand Slam" with a side of indecent exposure.

They wanted absolutely nothing to do with it. In fact, one of the customers ran to her vehicle. The alleged incident occurred a couple of weekends ago.

That's when an employee allegedly noticed a group of women in the restaurant and decided to pull his junk out of his pants. That's not part of the Denny's experience.

I don’t imagine it's part of any restaurant chain's experience, but you don’t have to tell me that. Zachary Ryan Hiles, the accused employee, is the one that must have missed that in the training.

Nobody Orders A Side Of Chaos With Their Coffee

Assuming there was training on the subject, because somehow, according to CBS News, this incident wasn't the first time he had allegedly "acted inappropriately in view of bystanders."

The manager told the West Mifflin police that the employee had made inappropriate comments or actions before. Those are sometimes called fireable offenses, though evidently not prior to that late Sunday afternoon.

The criminal complaint says that after the incident, Hiles was told by his manager that "he needed to leave for the night." Hiles has since been terminated by the restaurant's management.

In addition to being out of a job, he's now facing multiple charges stemming from the incident that include indecent exposure and harassment.

When in doubt, keep it in your pants. Denny's customers don’t want to see that while they're trying to enjoy their breakfast at any hour of the day. If they want to see something crazy, they'll go elsewhere.