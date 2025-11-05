Nasty Woke Lib Makes Insane Cold War Comment, Proves He's A Clown: WATCH

Woke liberal Hasan Piker proved that he's a complete and total moron with a simple comment.

Piker is one of the biggest liberal voices in America, and whether people like it or not, he's built an incredible following online.

The man has 1.75 million subscribers on YouTube, and puts up massive numbers. Knowing what I know about YouTube and streaming, there's no doubt he's pulling down massive amounts of money.

You'd think he'd be happy to be living in a country that embraces and supports capitalism.

You'd be very wrong.

Hasan Piker is disappointed the USA won the Cold War.

There are a lot of hot takes in the world of politics and online. Buckle up because Hasan unleashed an all-time dumb one:

It's a bad thing the good guys won the Cold War.

"I think we are in the heart of the imperial corps. This is the country that defeated the USSR, unfortunately," Piker said on his stream celebrating Zohran Mamdani winning the New York City mayoral race.

"Unfortunately."

I had to triple check to make sure this was real. It is, and it's every bit as stupid as you'd imagine. Give his comments a watch below starting around 22:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If he were trolling, then this would be a pretty good troll. The problem is that Hasan Piker, a man rolling in money, is absolutely being serious.

In what world would we all be better off if the Soviet Union won the Cold War? The Soviets had a repressive communist system with essentially no freedom, poor economic conditions and the state controlled everything.

Didn't like Stalin? Straight to the gulags if you're lucky. A bullet to the head if you aren't. People in the Soviet Union literally weren't allowed to leave the country without the permission of the government.

Absolutely hell on Earth for anyone with a functioning brain. Hasan thinks it was utopia.

Meanwhile, in America, we built the greatest economy the world has ever seen, people can do what they want, our military will kick the enemy's ass at the first sign of trouble, we're undefeated in Super Bowls, walked on the moon and spend our Saturdays in the fall drinking beers with the boys watching college football.

Personally, my grandfather was born into the kind of poverty that doesn't even exist anymore in this country, and died having built a small empire. That's not possible anywhere else, especially in the Soviet Union. It's only possible in America, and that's why you'll find me dead before you find me trashing this beautiful country.

Better to be dead than red. Or, as the boomers like to say, the only good commie is a dead one. "Red Dawn" wasn't just a movie. It was a playbook for what to do if the Cold War ever went hot.

So, with all due respect, Hasan Piker can shut the hell up because he has no idea what he's talking about. Agree with me? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.