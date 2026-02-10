'Harry Potter' Fans Hit With Wild Claim About New TV Series......But Will It Be True?

Will HBO's "Harry Potter" series fundamentally change TV for years to come?

HBO is pouring in an insane amount of resources into the upcoming series based on the famous book series written by J.K. Rowling.

The plan as of right now is for every season to cover one of the seven books in the saga. On the surface, it seems like a great idea.

Personally, I'm withholding judgment for when it premieres in 2027, but Warner Bros. is wasting zero time in setting expectations as high as possible.

Will "Harry Potter" be the TV event of the decade?

Warner Bros. executive JB Perrette spoke with Variety in an article published Monday, and he shared a pretty bold quote.

Perrette told the outlet the following when talking about the upcoming series:

"The scope of the production, the detail, meticulousness of what they’re going through and what they’ve built takes theatrical to just a whole different level. And so when you think of the love of that franchise and what you can do in a series — can go deeper, an tell more of the story, can tell more of the pieces that you didn’t get to capture in a two hour movie – Casey [Bloys, HBO Max boss] doesn’t like it when I say this, but I’m gonna say it anyway. I really think this is the streaming event of the decade."

"The streaming event of the decade."

That's one hell of a bold claim, and that kind of honor can really only be applied to a handful of shows over the past several decades.

Some that stick out are "Sopranos," "Game of Thrones," "LOST" and "Yellowstone." Those are series that moved the needle in a way pretty much never seen before. Even if they didn't all stick the finale, there's no question all four represented a major shift.

Claiming HBO's "Harry Potter" series will do the same seems a bit too lofty at this point of the game. We're still a year away from it premiering, and here's the other problem that simply can't be avoided.

The books were incredible and the eight films were also all outstanding.

The TV series will be measured against the films, and good luck replicating that level of success and popularity. People used to camp out for midnight book releases and film showings.

Anything less than a similar excellence, and fans will feel like it's a disappointment. Fair? Probably not. Reality? Without a question.

HBO's series could absolutely turn out to be incredible and be the streaming event of the decade. It also could come nowhere meeting that threshold. Time will tell, but Warner Bros. is clearly not afraid to set expectations as high as possible. We'll find out in 2027. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.