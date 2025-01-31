Harris Faulkner Beats ‘The View’ In Ratings For First Time Ever

In January, Fox News' "The Faulkner Focus" topped ABC's "The View" in viewership for the first time. Harris Faulkner's program airs directly against the cackling hens on weekdays at 11 am ET.

For the month, Faulkner averaged 2.552 million viewers compared to 2.508 million for "The View." Faulkner's victory is particularly notable considering "The View" had a 24-year head start and also airs on broadcast television, to which far more American households have access.

Similarly, the late-night shows on ABC, NBC, and CBS frequently trail Fox News' "Gutfeld" in viewership, despite a broadcast-to-cable advantage.

In December, SiriusXM host Stacy Washington and I named Faulkner one of the biggest winners in media in 2024, noting that she hosted two cable news shows that ranked among the top 10 for the year – "The Faulkner Focus" and "Outnumbered."

Washington also mentioned that Faulkner moderated the much-discussed, all-women town hall with Donald Trump just weeks before the election. "The town hall was incredibly influential among female voters," Washington explained.

Note: OutKick and Fox News share common ownership.

As for "The View," the program spews the same obsessive anti-Trump propaganda that is currently sinking CNN and MSNBC. Sunny Hostin, the Regina George of the set, is one of the most insufferable pundits on television.

It's between her, Joy Reid, and Chris Hayes. (Yes, Hayes is that bad.)

Hostin spent the weeks after the election promoting actual racist bigotry – from calling all Latino men sexist, denouncing conservative white women as "roaches," and claiming America treats black people worse than China treats Muslim Uyghurs, the latter of whom are subject to genocide.

Earlier this month, Hostin equated January 6 to the Holocaust, World War II, and chattel slavery. January 6 is not comparable to any of those events.

David Hookstead is an OutKick reporter and history buff. He added the following commentary:

"Comparing J6 - no matter your thoughts on the day - to WWII is disgusting and despicable. More than 400,000 American men died fighting in WWII. Instead of building families and lives in America, they were crawling through the blood of their friends on Omaha Beach on D-Day or fighting in the Battle of the Bulge.

"On top of that, more than 20 million Soviets died fighting the Germans. The Holocaust was a despicable evil. Comparing J6 to the worst war the world has ever seen shows how detached from reality the losers on The View are on a daily basis."

On an aside, the American left's incessant likening of Trump to Hitler has started to downplay the legacy of the latter.

Shows like "The View" so loosely use the term "Hitler" that an entire generation of Americans has grown up with a misunderstanding of how reserved comparisons ought to be for a figure who is responsible for the death of at least six million Jews.

Like the word "racism," the left has sanitized the meaning of "Hitler."

On a lighter note, but still on the topic of Harris Faulkner, her team is going back to the Super Bowl – again. She detailed her Chiefs fandom in an interview with OutKick last year, when the Chiefs also made the Super Bowl:

It's so nice to talk to you, Bobby. My fandom began when I was a reporter for Fox 4 in Kansas City with a franchise called "For You Money." Actually, it was "For Your Money, but that's what we called it. The fans too. This particular station had been there for quite some time and they carried a lot of the games for Fox -- they ran a lot of Chiefs and Royals specials. It was so fun being a part of their sports coverage.

I became their main anchor at night after eight years in Kansas City. At that point, my partner Phil and I did "On the Road" at the AFC Championship Game with Joe Montana, who ended his career with the Chiefs. We did a game at the Bills, a very cold game.

I started to do three hours of sports specials, as I was getting more and more into the coverage. They were so much fun. I loved the job and the fans. But I realized it was better for me to stay in news, with some sports, that way I could root hard for the Chiefs. No one wanted a Chiefs homer in the press box, which I would have been if I didn't go back to news full-time.

How do the Chiefs keep making the Super Bowl?

Every year?