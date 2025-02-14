Happy Valentine's Day From The Instagram Models, Vegas Finally Gets Rain After Long Drought & Yankees W/Beards

Today at 10:30 ET, I'll be on with Dan Dakich and the Instagram HOFer Terann Hilow to hear her secrets to a great Valentine's Day

Those of you who saw Terann's first appearance know she's a real Internet pro. One of the greats of this industry. I couldn't think of a better guest to have on for Valentine's Day to mix it up, to give us a shot of estrogen.

My latest observation from the restaurant industry

Last night, we took the kids out to the best Lebanese restaurant in town to celebrate a birthday and have a pre-Valentine's Day dinner because Screencaps the III has soccer tonight.

Two appetizers, bowl of table bread, three LARGE meals, and dessert for the kids came to the same price as it costs us when we take them to Buffalo Wild Wings.

I know the chicken wing game is a complete ripoff, but last night was a reminder of just how big of a ripoff it is the second you step foot inside a chicken wing joint.

There I was sitting in front of an incredible beef tip dinner with sauteed mushrooms in a wine sauce (I don't even drink wine) with peppers and onions and a big side of Lebanese rice. That massive plate of food costs the same as 12 wings & a plate of french fries.

And the service was impeccable.

The waitress, who has been at the restaurant for decades, insists on packing up the leftovers. She added a fresh stack of bread to the leftover bag for the boys.

No kids screaming. No screens. Low lights. No windows to the outside world. No scumbags wearing wife beaters.

Heaven.

Your days are numbered, chicken wing joints. It's beyond time to short the stock.

I play to win the game when Ricky Cobb has me on his OutKick show

The boys had me on Thursday to draft 1980s musical acts. I go into these drafts trying to figure out how Ricky's Super 70s Sports fans will vote because I'm here TO WIN THE GAME. It's psychological warfare.

In this draft, I knew I wanted to go fun 1980s rock right out of the gate because I feel like most of Ricky's readers owned a Trans-am in the 1980s and they were listening to Van Halen.

That brings me to my second-round pick: Bruce Springsteen.

If you re-watch the show, you'll hear me explain that it was a pick to play both sides of the aisle. I'm not positive on Van Halen's politics these days, but I figured MAGA would be fine there. But I also know there are a TON of blue checkmark Libs that follow Ricky's content from the pre-Elon days, so I took Springsteen.

That's right, I played both sides of the aisle like a fiddle. Go ahead and vote. You'll see that I'm hovering at 35% of the vote with just a few hours to go.

Canoe Kirk IS NOT happy with this change to golf

He writes on Instagram:

100% NO, I enjoy time with my cartner @joekinseyexp, and cheaters would fluff and move their ball even more.

Colleges are now sending your kids gifts with acceptance letters?

— Brian in Dickson City, PA writes:

My friend's son got accepted to St. Joe's and received a sock. One. He'll get the other one when he sends in the deposit, I guess.

Another friend's kid got a reversible bucket hat.

What are colleges giving away these days to accepted students?

Brian adds:

My kids only got a sticker with their acceptance letters.

Kinsey:

What's the most extravagant thing you've seen or heard about a college sending to prospective students with their acceptance letters?

— Steve E. emails:

I wanted to respond to David and Jake about the use of the term "1st year/2nd year student" vs "Freshman/Sophomore" in college with my own experience. I was in college in the late 80s, and I went to a small liberal arts college (they put the liberal in libaerl arts, I always said) in Colorado Springs called Colorado College.

At the time, the woke virus was taking off, and the reason that the school started using "first year" vs "freshman" was because - wait for it - the word "freshman" has "man" in it, and that was insulting to females.

As a result, anything with "freshman" in it was renamed. For instance, in the fall of your freshman year (sorry, first year) - all freshmen would go on a multi day backpack trip into the Rockies, and they were initaly called FOOT Trips, for Freshman Outdoor Orientation Trips. However, they were soon renamed First Year Outdoor Orientation Trips.

For my entire time there, I would always ask female freshmen, er, first year, students if they were freshmen or first year students, and wihout fail, they would roll their eyes and say that there were freshmen. It made me laugh every time.

If you had to eat one style of food for the rest of your life

— Thomas V. in NC says:

Having worked in Mexico for a while I would have thought beforehand, I'd say Mexican. After a month plus at one point Nope! Had to try other foods and discovered if you order pizza and it says sausage it's hot dogs. If you order Chinese there and get Lo Mein it spaghetti noodles.

I'll go Italian between the North and South plenty of variety to the cuisine.

— Guy G. in western New York wants in on this topic & he brought photos of what he'd eat for the rest of his life:

I’m very late. February is supposed to be slow for us as a company, but this new slash and burn government has people feeling good, and buying equipment.



While I was out of town last week, a new grill was delivered to my house. While I have yet to build it, it made me think about all the extended items I’m going to be able to make. While the wind was whipping Sunday morning, and I had no football to actually care about, I decided to make some sirloin tip roast beef, on the Weber.



That being said, BBQ has to be my choice for 1 type of food forever. Pork, beef, chicken…so many options to make, with multiple flavor profiles.



Because I’m bad a taking pictures while I’m cooking, here are the ribs from a couple weeks ago on the same Weber, and BBQ platter while in San Diego

Ryan Seacrest needs to shut his mouth

— Philly Ray in Minnesota sent me this message after my post on how Seacrest took a puzzle away from a contestant for how she pronounced "resignation":

Speaking of Ryan Seacrest messing up WOF, he can't help himself but he continues to tell the vowel guessing contestant "there's still one vowel left" which is giving a contestant a free guess. Pat would never do this and I'm surprised the rules people haven't corrected this yet.

Screencaps readers on the state of music and bands you might want to watch on YouTube

— Jim in San Diego chimes in:

I'll second Kyle in Huntington Beach's endorsement of Earl Greyhound - great young(ish) power trio a la Jeff Beck Group. But they broke up in 2012. The stuff they did is still in print and very much worth checking out.

Two other young(ish) bands worth checking out: Cincinnati's Dawg Yawp - which has the vocal harmonies of Seals & Crofts melded to an Indian sitar a la post-Beatles George Harrison (it just works), and modern swamp rockers JJ Grey & Mofro out of Jacksonville, which has a new album out.

— Greg in the 937 (my old area code after they took the 513 from us):

I just saw another of video of your "classic rock but newer" sound and thought I’d send a band to you.

— Travis E. suggests:

The fact that The Record Company still plays small theaters, boggles my mind. I’ve seen them 6 times (at least). Their shows, (as teens my buddies & I would say), ‘they rage in cage’. Powerful 3 piece, great musicians, super catchy. They tour all the time, great musicians for $25 in small theaters, that’s America. Their bass player, his playing is so funky. Check ‘em out and dig it.

The Ts have rented a new place in Italy…now they're in Lecce, Italy

— Mike T. says this is the new patio:

And here's what the Ts had for lunch today:

And here are the panini shop owners:

Kinsey:

I can see the emails now.

Why should I care where the Ts are staying or what they're eating!?! Enough!!!

Guys, you have to remember how many readers are nearing retirement and wondering if they can pull off a T retirement. We have readers sitting behind a desk checking their 401ks and crunching the numbers on when they can pull the trigger and become the Ts.

We have readers who wonder what the day-to-day life is like when you run off to Italy like the Ts.

This is less of the Ts puffing out their chests and saying look at what we've accomplished in life. This is about showing what's possible. The Ts don't live in some 10k sq. ft. mansion in Idaho.

They have a very nice one-story home on a small-ish lot with beautiful trees, bushes and just enough grass for Mike T. to get out his Honda mower that he bought with Trump cash.

The T Reports are more about what's possible for those of us who are still hammering away at jobs. Eating a panini and having a beer for lunch on a Friday is possible during your lifetime.

If Mike T. and Cindy T. can do it, you can to.

####################

That is it for this Friday morning. This is my 12th day of 20 straight mornings of work. I need your help this weekend. I need emails to fuel me through Saturday and Sunday. I'll have the Sunday Screencaps shift this week with SeanJo off and then I'll be covering multiple hours Sunday morning for an editor who is on vacation.

In other words, don't be a stranger this weekend. Keep me company.

Let's go have a great Friday.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

