New Serial Killer Series Features A-List Actor, Preview Is Terrifying: WATCH

"Happy Face" looks like it's going to be a very unnerving series.

Streaming platform: Paramount+

Plot: Inspired by a true-life story, Happy Face follows Melissa Reed (Annaleigh Ashford), daughter of Keith Jesperson, also known as "the Happy Face Killer" (Dennis Quaid). After decades of no contact, Keith forces his way back into his daughter’s life, and Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. In the process, she faces a reckoning of her own identity.

Cast: Annaleigh Ashford, Dennis Quaid, James Wolk and Tamera Tomakili.

Episodes: Eight

Release date: March 20th

"Happy Face" trailer released.

Paramount+ released the trailer for the limited series Tuesday, and it's unbelievably sinister and unnerving. It might even be enough to send a chill down your spine.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts

Now, I have to admit that I had never heard of Keith Jesperson prior to seeing this trailer. I did a little Googling, and the man was an absolute monster before being caught.

I don't want to ruin the show for anyone who wants to go in completely dark, but if you want to see some truly horrific and sadistic stuff, hop on over to his Wikipedia page.

It's bone-chilling.

Now, Dennis Quaid will bring the story of Jesperson and his murders (at least eight confirmed) to life in "Happy Face."

Judging from the trailer, it looks like viewers are in for a very dark ride, and as a fan of great entertainment, I'm here for it.

You can catch it starting March 20th, and make sure to send me your thoughts

P.S.: If you want to jump down a deep rabbit hole, look into the Smiley Face Killer theory. I know some police who worked on it in Wisconsin. It's wild, but ultimately, has never been proven. There are a lot of similarities to the case.