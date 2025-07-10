Happy 1st Birthday To Moo Deng, The Internet's Favorite Hippo

If you're reading this, your day is about to get much better.

That's because July 10th is the one-year birthday of the Internet's favorite baby hippo, Moo Deng, who became a viral sensation after being one of the most adorable and funniest animals at a time when social media needed her most.

MOO DENG CAPTIVATED SOCIAL MEDIA

Thousands of excited Moo Deng fans, who I guess we can refer to as "Moo Dengers," flocked their way to Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Thursday to celebrate the pygmy hippo's birthday, including some who flew all the way from New York!

"Everything I was seeing [on the Internet at the time] started to be Moo Deng and I just loved her so much and decided, you know what, I have three or four days off of work," hippo fan Molly Swindall told ABC News, who said that her vacation was only going to be 30 hours, but it was well worth it.

I bet it was, Molly, I bet it was.

OVER 12,000 FANS THREW A BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR MOO DENG

Another fan said she took a week off from work to see Deng in action. "She makes me happy. Whenever I’m stressed at work, I pull up photos of Moo Deng," the woman told ABC. "So my whole office knows that I’m here .... They let me take a week off."

Talk about a mental health break!

For the rest of us that don't have the luxury of just getting up and leaving our day jobs to fly across the globe to hang out with a hippo, we'll have to continue to satisfy our Moo Deng appreciation by seeing social media photos and videos of her birthday celebration, which was attended by over 12,000 fans.

So, happy birthday Moo Deng, enjoy it while you can. Soon, no one's going to care about you as you grow out of being a baby and become just like all the rest of the ugly, boring hippos.

But for today, we'll all celebrate with you!

