Hanna Cavinder Was On Hand As Carson Beck & Georgia Dismantled Clemson

Hanna Cavinder followed in the footsteps of her sister Haley over the summer and found a football player to call her own. Haley has, of course, already gone into the professional ranks and is dating Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

Hanna's not quite ready for the NFL just yet. She's hoping to bring home a National Championship first, which explains why the Miami Hurricanes guard went Instagram official with Georgia quarterback Carson Beck over the summer.

Naturally, Hanna was on hand in Georgia on Saturday as Beck and the Bulldogs kicked off the season. Georgia didn't play around, dismantling Clemson, 34-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That's how you get the season started.

This wasn't just any appearance at any football game for Hanna. She's riding with the quarterback of the No. 1 team in the nation. That requires a well-thought-out plan of attack.

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Cavinder Twins get the season off to a hot start

You had better believe the Cavinder Twins not only had a well-thought-out plan of attack, but they executed it perfectly. It all started pregame in her Instagram Story and progressed from there.

This was about content, this was about getting off to a hot start, and it was about putting one in the win column to start the season. They did that on Saturday.

Give the Bulldogs a win and give the Cavinder Twins a win. They handled the business off the field while Beck did so on it. He was 22 of 33 for 278 yards and two touchdowns to start the season.

Buckle up folks, this is only Week 1.