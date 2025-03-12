Halsey Accuses 'Body Cops' Of Getting Angry At Her For Wearing A Push-Up Bra

Since when are pop singers not allowed to wear push-up bras on social media?

I don’t recall there being any sort of public announcement stating that to be the case. If there was, I think I would have remembered the rioting that followed it.

Considering that neither of those took place, it's odd that Halsey would have posted a statement claiming to have received a bunch of hate for wearing a push-up bra.

The 30-year-old started her week off by announcing that she was a "dirtbag girl in a dirtbag world" along with a series of pictures. In a few of them she's wearing next to nothing.

The next to nothing looks include a couple of her in what are evidently push-up bras. Scroll through if you'd like or take a look at exhibits A and B below.

Halsey placed the blame on the hate for her push-up bra on the body cops

When asked who the angry haters going after her were, she replied, "The body cops." No, not "the straights" Cassie. Get it together.

Who are the body cops? Great question.

I've never heard of this supposed organization that must patrol around looking for attractive women in various states of dress to handout citations. If they exist, they must be stopped.

You can argue that you're not a fan of tattoos all you want. I understand that. You can even say that you prefer a different, less dirtbag girl, look. I get that as well.

What I don’t understand is how anyone would be angry that Halsey wore a push-up bra or maybe two. That's not computing at all.

What would be the mission of these so-called body cops? To try to shut down the types of social media posts Halsey kicked the week off with?

Determined not to let that happen, I tried to find these maniacs. If they were in the comment section of the post, they're deep undercover. I mostly found support for her.

Dude so hot

i stopped breathing by slide 3

i am gnawing at the bars of my enclosure. YOU ARE THE HOTTEST EVER!

Queen of lingerie

girl crush

Can tell if phenomenal boob job or phenomenal push up bra but either way they are phenomenal

The girls are girling and I am looking respectfully

Legend

My research found a ton of support. The haters, if there were any, there weren’t a lot in the comment section.

If any of you body cops are out there, show yourselves so that the rest of us who are trying to have a good time and enjoy life know who to avoid.