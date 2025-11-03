Halloween Costumes Didn't Keep The Fine Folks Of Shreveport From Knocking Each Other Out In The Street

You're an out of touch maniac if you think Halloween is a holiday just for the kids. It is for the kids, but it's also an excuse for adults to dress up and, if the vibes are right, get a little nuts in the streets.

The vibes were right this weekend in downtown Shreveport, Louisiana. It was Halloween night, a large group of people had come together, some in costumes, and knocking each other out in the street seemed like a good idea.

The unruly crowds during the weekends downtown aren't new for the Red River District, but trading punches in Halloween costumes is likely a rare occurrence given it comes around but once a year.

KTBS 3 News reports that a business owner in the area had complained about the crowds on the weekends and asked for a stronger police presence. They weren’t anywhere to be found as body after body was dropped onto the pavement.

The crowd was swinging wildly at one another and some solid connections were knocking the good folks of Shreveport into another dimension.

Costumes, Chaos, and Knockouts: Louisiana Knows How to Party

What could really be done prior to Halloween? I suppose they could have set up a ring next to the street so that they had a softer surface for the heads of the knocked out to bounce off of.

Other than Police Chief Wayne Smith and those on his command staff, surveyed the area on Tuesday, and it can be assumed they didn’t feel the need to increase patrols in the area or provide a softer surface for the Halloween night fights.

KTBS 3 News reports that on Saturday night it was a different story. There was a heavy police presence in the area given the fighting that took place the night before.

Nothing like making sure there aren’t people knocking each other out in the street the following day after people were knocking each other out in the street.

City Councilman Grayson Boucher, unknown if he's related to Bobby Boucher or not, reacted to the Halloween street fight on social media saying that it might be time that the mayor reached out for assistance from the governor and the attorney general.

Good luck, until then, setting up a ring or two might not be a bad idea.