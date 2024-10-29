Check Out The Creepy Halloween Costume Taking The Internet By Storm: VIDEO

A Halloween costume going viral on TikTok is surprisingly unsettling.

Everyone knows that Halloween costumes can cover a very wide spectrum of options. Some are traditional, like witches and such, others are terrifying and some costumes for women lean into sex appeal.

You never know what you're going to get, and one costume worth taking a glance at is going viral.

Pig costume goes viral.

For those of you who might not know, there was a video of a young woman at a fair working her pig that went mega-viral earlier in the year. The video is incredible. The woman refused to break eye contact with the judges while moving her pig around.

You can check out the clip below.

Well, TikTok user @HaleyHanson_ tried to replicate the viral moment with her Halloween costume featuring a guy in a pig costume and herself as the woman working it.

I can't really put my finger on why, but the costume is creepy as all hell, in my humble opinion. Give it a look below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, to be clear, the comments are overwhelmingly positive. People are blown away with the creativity, and I'll definitely give them props for that.

However, there's just something very unsettling about a guy in a pig costume and a woman working him. I think her facial expression - which she nailed - is a big reason why.

It makes me wildly uncomfortable. It's almost out of a B-level horror film where you're about to get kidnapped and eaten.

I mean, seriously, am I the only one who finds this creepy and not adorable?

At least she nailed the look, and I have no doubt the costume is a massive hit at any party she goes to. It's just not for me! Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!