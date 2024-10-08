Halle Berry Responds To 'Urban Legend' That She Was Actually Having Sex During 'Monster's Ball' Love Scene

Halle Berry's role as Leticia Musgrove in the 2001 movie Monster's Ball earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. It also earned her a rumor that she and co-star Billy Bob Thornton actually had sex during an explicit love scene.

More than 20 years later, the 58-year-old actress is responding to what she calls an "urban legend." She did so during an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert.

"We had this very explicit love scene," Berry said of the rumor. "There's an urban legend that we were really f*cking - I've heard it, and it's just not true."

She continued. "It’s secretly driven me mad all these years."

There was nothing going on between the two of them. They were merely two good actors putting on a performance is all. Thornton was a married man at the time.

Berry added, "You can't just be a good actor, and you can't just make that sh*t look real."

Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton have both denied the Monster's Ball love scene rumor

Sure you can. It's not nearly as fun as a longstanding rumor like the one about the explicit love scene, but that's neither here nor there because nothing happened. That's not how Halle Berry rolls.

"He had a wife, so, you know, all respect," she said. "I know Angie and she ain’t signing off on that sh*t. I’m a girl's girl. I’ll do a lot of things, but I’m not gonna sleep with your man."

There you have it. A rumor or urban legend, whatever you want to call it, is finally put to rest. It only took roughly 23 years after the movie came out and 12 years after Thornton tried to put an end to them as well.

He said back in 2012 when asked about the scene on Sway In The Morning, "No, we're actors. We do the job that we're required to do, and we were both very professional about it. It's not like you can't dream though."

While she was busy putting down rumors, Berry said that she never dated Spike Lee or Eddie Murphy and that she never slept with Ric Flair. Those are all rumors that, like the love scene, aren't true.

The rumors that Halle Berry, approaching 60, still has it are very true.