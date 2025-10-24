Halle Berry Proves She Still Has Fastball With New Movie, Teams Up With Major Star: PREVIEW

Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth star in the new movie "Crime 101"

Halle Berry appears to still be on the top of her game in "Crime 101."

Basic info:

Plot: Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, CRIME 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there's no turning back.

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte.

Director: Bart Layton

Release date: February 13, 2026

It doesn't take much to get me excited about a heist film. It's one of the best genres out there, and when done correctly, it never disappoints.

Now, add in Halle Berry — a true Hollywood legend — and Chris Hemsworth, and I'm hooked without having to hear anything else.

The preview for the movie is also legit. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, the cast for "Crime 101" is outrageously stacked. Nick Nolte, Corey Hawkins and Barry Keoghan being in supporting roles tell you all you need to know about how talented the top of the ticket is with Berry and Hemsworth.

Secondly, I'm glad to see Berry still has her fastball. Feels like just yesterday I was watching her in the popular James Bond movie "Die Another Day."

Don't lie. We all know the scene I'm referring to.

Now, 23 years later, Berry is still cooking in the entertainment world and also has a low-key impressive social media game.

I guess age really is just a number!

Now, she's linking up with Hemsworth for a heist movie hitting theaters February 13, 2026. The grind truly never stops for one of the most successful women in Hollywood.