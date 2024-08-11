Hair Pulling, Missing Shoes & Guy In Hawaiian Shirt As Cubs-Sox Fans Take Their Frustrations Out On Each Other

The Crosstown Series has seen brighter days. Both of Chicago's Major League Baseball teams are having rough seasons and currently neither is in contention for the postseason.

The Cubs are closer than the White Sox are. They're sitting 3.5 games back in the NL Wild Card Standings with three teams in front of them.

Their crosstown rivals are closing in on an absolutely miserable 100 loss season. Even with a technical shot at a playoff spot for the Cubs, the chances are high that both teams will miss out on postseason baseball.

This reality is a frustrating one for fans and, given that we're in August, those frustrations are running extremely high.

During the Cubs' 3-1 win over the White Sox on Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, the fans of both teams took those frustrations out on one another.

This fight likely had more excitement than the two-game series the Cubs swept. There were punches exchanged, hair pulled, and multiple guys losing their shoes during the action.

Leave it to Cubs and White Sox fans to make the Crosstown Series more interesting

Nearly a minute of pure chaos which included a fan in a tank top and another in a Hawaiian White Sox shirt. Men and women throwing wild shots at one another. There was even a bucket hat at one point.

The fight, which ends up involving more than half a dozen fans, starts when a female White Sox fan punches what appears to be another female White Sox fan. The woman responds by pulling the puncher's hair.

That was an open invitation for all hell to break loose and that's exactly what happened. A couple of security guards eventually stepped in, but by this time most of the fighting had died down.

Fans were left recovering their shoes and bucket hats before returning to the misery of being Cubs and White Sox fans in 2024.