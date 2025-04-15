Hailey Van Lith Owns Draft Night, Nick Chubb Is Not Human & Good Riddance To Nico Iamaleava

I'm alive! I made it!

On Saturday, I took part in the Mammoth March — a 20-mile hiking event in Alabama's Oak Mountain State Park. As I mentioned last week, I did not properly train for this expedition. I mean, sure, I'm in shape. I work out daily and hike on the weekends. But I did nowhere near the mileage I probably should have done to prepare properly for a 20-mile trek (which turned out to be more than 21 miles) through the woods with 2,400 feet of elevation gain.

Fortunately, though, my current state of physical fitness (combined with sheer stubbornness and a yearning for post-hike burgers and beers) powered me through.

And it might have been the greatest burger and beer I ever tasted.

I did this Mammoth March with my friend Kelly, whom I've known since high school. The challenge was to complete the hike in under eight hours, and we crushed that time. Our moving time was 6:30, the total time was 7:13. We stopped to use the restroom, eat and chug some caffeine at miles 5, 8 and 14.5.

And, honestly, I wasn't nearly as sore as I probably should have been. Although any muscle soreness I did have was overshadowed by the massive blisters I formed on the balls of both feet. They are brutal. I legitimately cannot walk.

Maybe they'll clear up before my next 20-mile hike in East Tennessee… in 19 days.

Some more random thoughts:

I saw the tweet, and it made me laugh — because it's too relatable. Sometimes people ask me why I use my maiden name (Harding) professionally, even though I go by my married name (Snyder) in my normal, non-Internet life. And there's one reason for that: my social media handles. Since I was around for the invention of social media, I got to secure my actual name for handles. On Instagram, I'm @AmberHarding. I don't want to be @Amber_Snyd3r_23471084.

Funny story about that: One time, several years ago, I got a group message request on Instagram from another Amber Harding. Apparently bored one evening, she started a group chat with all the Amber Hardings she could find on the platform. We all followed each other, and it's become a fun support system ever since. We like each other's photos and cheer each other on through all phases of life. As the OG Amber Harding, I feel like they are all my little sisters. I am the leader of the Amber Hardings of America. I can't possibly relinquish that handle.

I cannot understand, for the life of me, the appeal of Coachella. Paying hundreds (even thousands) of dollars to sleep outside in the dirt with a bunch of sweaty people, pay $17 for lemonades and wait in line for a public shower just to see a few concerts? Absolutely not. I live just 30 minutes or so away from Bonnaroo, and you'd have to pay me to go anywhere near that mess.

I was very excited about The Last of Us coming back on Sunday, but I found the first episode to be a massive disappointment. For some reason, they took an excellent show and made Ellie the most annoying protagonist in the history of TV.

Speaking of TV, I asked last week if I should watch The White Lotus, despite all the weird and gratuitous sex scenes I've heard about.

Ryan N. Writes: I found myself brought in [to The White Lotus] by pure morbid curiosity. And now I have unnecessarily exposed myself to very weird/awkward/deranged sexual encounters that are seared into nightmares. I would highly recommend taking a pass. The funny/redeeming parts of the show don’t make up for the deranged. You’d think I would’ve been smart enough after one season to avoid, but I’m a slow learner apparently.

Well, I guess that settles that. I'll pass. Ready to move on to some Nightcaps? Let's roll.

Piss Off, Nico

Thanks to Kelly's husband's endless supply of Marriott points, we stayed at a really nice golf resort in Alabama for our hiking trip.

Because that's really the way to do it, right? You spend all day slogging through the woods — getting blisters the size of half dollars — and then come back to take a hot shower, drink an overpriced craft cocktail or two and fall asleep in your big plush bed with luxury linens. Camping, be damned.

But since it was a golf resort, we had to share the hot tub on Saturday with a bunch of rowdy, sunburned dudes who had been pounding Mich Ultras on the course all day. Of course, they asked us where we were from, which quickly led to a discussion about where we went to school. I said Tennessee.

"How's it feel to not have a quarterback?!" a self-proclaimed Kentucky superfan shouted unnecessarily loudly from across the Jacuzzi.

And that's how I found out about the stunt Nico Iamaleava pulled over the weekend.

Amber, you call yourself a fan?!

Listen, I was in the woods this weekend and not on the Internet. So, yes, I had to find out about my QB and his greedy-ass dad from a drunken stranger in a hot tub. Life just happens that way sometimes.

Anyway, like the rest of Vol Nation, I say good riddance. Making $2.5 million (in a state with no income tax) to be an average QB for a storied SEC program wasn't good enough? Then, by all means, go seek the greener pastures of Tulane or UCLA.

Look, I know Nico is only 20 years old, and he's probably the victim of some very bad advice from people he trusts. But life is tough like that. And if you're old enough to rake in millions of dollars in college (while many alumni can barely afford the astronomical cost of a game ticket), then you're old enough to be held responsible for your actions.

Anyway, if you want some solid reporting on this issue (and not just me complaining), our own Trey Wallace has been all over it.

Hailey Van Lith Goes To The WNBA

You know who's definitely taking a pay cut by leaving college? Hailey Van Lith.

The former TCU (and LSU and Louisville) point guard was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Sky last night, where she'll be reunited with former teammate Angel Reese. And she didn't seem overly thrilled about it.

That is the very definition of "grin and bear it."

In fairness, she had some nice things to say about Angel later in a press conference, but you cannot tell me she did not look to be in physical pain during that interview with Holly Rowe. Personally, though, I am thrilled. The Chicago Sky are going to be a content machine for OutKick.

Also, did everyone except for me know that Hailey was dating Jalen Suggs?! Clearly, I'm out of the loop. That drunk golfer guy in the hot tub totally forgot to mention this.

Nick Chubb Is At It Again

Well, it's not officially the NFL off-season until Nick Chubb posts a social media video squatting 14 plates and giving us all a heart attack in the process. And the 29-year-old running back gave us his newest squat video today.

Chubb has been making these videos for a long time — dating back to his college years. Now, I'm no medical doctor (or even a fake doctor like Jill Biden), but after you've already completely obliterated your knee, like, three times, maybe you should cool it a little.

We get it, buddy. You're strong. But, someday when you're 50 (hell, 40 at this rate), you're going to want to be able to walk.

Where is he walking right now? Who knows? While Browns fans are desperately waiting for him to re-sign with Cleveland, Chubb posted a cryptic photo of Batman on Instagram.

They've already wrote my ending when I'm just getting started.

So mysterious!

In Dog News…

While I was in Alabama this weekend, Rocky enjoyed boys' night with my husband and his buddies. He spent Saturday trekking through the woods with them and watching the fellas shoot. He also encountered his first cow. Mike sent me this photo, and I melted. Have you ever seen such a handsome boy? I have not. And the ladies love the ears.

Speaking of dogs out in the woods, The Guardian published a scathing piece, claiming that dogs are contributing to climate change. The article claims, "The environmental impact of owned dogs is far greater, more insidious, and more concerning than is generally recognized." Imagine not liking dogs. You have to be some sort of monster. On the other hand, I hope the Democrats run on an anti-dog platform. They'll never win another election.

Let's wrap things up with a few dog videos. To spite the climate warriors.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.

Follow me on X / Twitter at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.