Gypsy Rose Blanchard Overshares About Her Sex Life With Boyfriend, Admits She's 'The Freak'

It’s been a year since we caught up with Gypsy Rose Blanchard and a lot has happened. She was preparing for a revenge tour at the time by going under the knife and getting herself a nose job.

The spark with her husband, Ryan Anderson, had gone out, his D was no longer fire and had stopped rocking her world. She had started hanging out with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

These two were out getting matching tattoos as they reconnected and boy did they ever reconnect. The two now have a child and a reality show, Life After Lock Up, where Gypsy can gleefully overshare details about their sex life.

"Our first weekend that we reconnected, it was like a floodgate," she said during the most recent episode, reports Page Six.

"And naturally, now there are times that I think is harder because of schedules and business and work and, like, I want that back for us."

Now Ken might want to do some reading between the lines here. Gypsy could very well be sending some hints his way while she overshares.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has some more tricks up her sleeve for her boyfriend

"We had a lot of this stuff before I got pregnant," she said as she looked at a pair of fuzzy handcuffs. "Some of the stuff we haven’t even used yet."

Gypsy has some freaky desires that need to be taken care of. She shared that some of her kinkier items haven’t been used because her baby daddy isn’t ready for them.

She admitted, "I’m the most adventurous girlfriend that he’s had, so I’m the freak."

Ken had better get with the program here. Gypsy needs some adventure in her life. She didn’t serve eight years behind bars to get out and be a soccer mom who gets excited about going to the grocery store.

If anyone can figure out the balance between being a lady in the streets and a freak in the sheets, it’s Gypsy Rose Blanchard. I’m confident in that, and I’m also rooting for Ken. He hopped back on a wild ride and is trying to hang on as best he can.

This is an early days of reality TV type of love story we should all be able to get behind. Will it work out? Probably not, but that's not important. What's important is popping up on a slow Tuesday in early April with an announcement about being a freak.