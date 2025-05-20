Gwyneth Paltrow Has A Message For Haters Of Her Vagina Candles 'Go F*ck Yourself'

Believe it or not, Gwyneth Paltrow's $75 This Smells Like My Vagina candle started as a joke. I know, how could she and Goop do such a thing? That's not something you joke about.

Thankfully, it's no longer a joke to the actress. She's decided to read way too much into her joke candle and make a symbol for women's sexuality. Don’t you dare smirk at that.

Gwyneth was asked about the vagina candle over the weekend at the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit in Los Angeles. There she told the story of the candle's heroic journey.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

"That product is so fascinating because we were messing around with different scents one day," the Goop CEO explained, reports Entertainment Weekly. "I smelled something and I was like, ‘Oh, that smells like — you know."

She was, of course, joking. Perfumer Douglas Little suggested selling the vagina scent. She thought he was joking and the next thing she knew she was breaking the internet again because the vagina candles had ended up on Goop's website.

The 52-year-old actress could have pulled the product off the site when they faced backlash for selling it, but she didn’t do that. No, Gwyneth instead decided that the joke candle was a symbol for women.

Gwyneth Paltrow didn't let a joke get in the way of turning her vagina candles into a symbol for women

"I kept it on the site because there is an aspect to women’s sexuality that I think we’re socialized to feel a lot of shame. I sort of loved this kind of punk rock idea. We are beautiful and awesome," she explained.

What about those who still don’t like the idea of a $75 candle that claims to smell like a vagina? Gwyneth has a message for those haters: "Go f*ck yourself."

Talk about an inspirational story. The story of this candle, which must have served its purpose since it was discontinued a couple of years ago, is that.

The candle also led to other similar scents, like the instant classics, Smells Like My Orgasm and This Smells Like My Prenup. And who could forget Hands Off My Vagina?

There's a candle for just about every occasion. Gwyneth is still doing the right thing and standing strong behind her candles. She wouldn’t be the businesswoman that she is if she turned her back on her vagina candle.

Without it, women everywhere may not have gotten their hands on the DTF pills. That would have been an absolute tragedy.

It's one thing to turn your home into the elegant fragrance of Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina, orgasm or prenup. It's another to deprive suburban women of a supplement that supports their "sexual desire, arousal and mood."

In conclusion, she's a hero. And it all starts with her continued defense of her vagina candle.