Guy’s Plan To Check 70 Pounds Of Meth-Caked Clothes At LAX Fails

Whenever I go through security at the airport, I always have a little bit of sweat glistening on my chiseled features out of fear that I've run afoul of the TSA's seemingly random protocol.

Does the laptop stay in the bag or come out?

Shoes on or off?

Is my bottle of contact solution the right size, or is it an ounce too much and they'll make me chuck in the trash?

This is why I can't figure out why people try to smuggle things through airports, and I really can't figure out why one dude thought the way to sneak 70 pounds of meth-covered clothes — including a set of cow pajamas — was by checking it at LAX.

Because this plan failed. Miserably.

According to KTLA, 31-year-old Raj Matharu — the pride of Northridge, California — checked two suitcases at LAX with plans to fly down under to Sydney, Australia.

However, authorities noted some "irregularities" with the contents of these suitcases, and when they popped those suitcases open they found clothing that was either light or white colored —including a cow pajama onsite — coated in a white residue that turned out to be methamphetamine.

"Drug dealers are continually inventing creative ways of smuggling dangerous narcotics in pursuit of illicit profit – as alleged in the facts of this case," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said, per KTLA. "In the process, they are poisoning communities throughout the world. Law enforcement is committed to fighting drug trafficking, knowing that every seizure saves lives."

What on Earth made him think this would work? I've set off TSA scanners because I forgot to throw away a gum wrapper, I think they'll pick up on 70 pounds of meth clothes.

But anyway, kudos to the brave men and women keeping our skies safe and making sure that some folks in Australia don't get their meth.