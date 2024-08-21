A Guy's Bloody Hair Transplant Causes Chaos On Miami Flight

Just when you thought you'd seen it on from the airline industry, along comes Eugenio Ernesto Hernandez-Garnier and his bloody hair transplant head.

According to Local 10 in Miami, Hernandez-Garnier and his travel companion Yusleydis Blanca Loyola were returning to Las Vegas on an American Airlines flight Tuesday when flight staff told hair transplant guy that he would have to do something about his bloody head.

He was "was asked to clean up the blood and replace his bandages, but he said he did not have any clean bandages," Local 10 reports, but the orders were ignored and that's when Ms. Loyola began recording.

This total pain in the ass told cops, "if they could not fly, no one else can either."

Let's go to the cabin to see what went down:

Get your asses off the plane, you losers. Take your bloody head and Academy Award-winning screams off this plane so these poor people can get to Vegas to blow money or go home to their peaceful lives.

What did hair transplant guy look like before the bloody hair transplant?

I'm glad you asked. The Daily Mail tracked down Yuli's Facebook and from the look of things, Eugenio had pretty decent hair in 2022.

This guy had too much hair to now be known on the Internet for a bloody hair transplant mugshot.