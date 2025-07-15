Guy Who Traded 'Unicorn Skull' For Beer Could Be In Hot Water

A Canadian tourist might be in some trouble after he took a bizarre skull from a historical site in England, tied to the legend of King Arthur, then traded it for some beer.

John Goodwin is a Canadian tourist, and quite possibly my new hero. He was in the United Kingdom and visited the area around the village of Tintagel with his family.

According to Cornwall Live, they checked out St. Nectan's Glen, which is considered a "magical and spiritual" site because it has a connection to the legend of King Arthur.

But while having a look around, Goodwin found a truly strange skull with a giant horn sticking out of the top of it, sort of like one would imagine a unicorn would look, and you can see it in the video below.

Goodwin tried to donate the skull to the Museum of Witchcraft and Magic in Boscastle, which deemed it a "freak animal," and it wouldn't take it because it wasn't a magical item.

I'm not making that up. I have no clue why this museum was so picky.

But do you know who wasn't picky? The folks at a pub called the Stonehenge Inn, because Goodwin took the skull there and traded it to them for unlimited beer.

This is just incredible. I have no plans to go to the UK at the moment, but if and when I do, I'm going to take some artifacts and bones with me and see if I can get some free drinks.

"No, sorry, I don't have any cash on me. I do, however, have what some believe is a Chupacabra femur. I believe that is probably worth at least a few pints…"

However, there's a bit of a problem.

According to The Sun, the object — which is believed to be a fake because… well, it's uniorn skull — was taken from an area designated as a Site of Specific Scientific Interest. Taking something from an area with that designation can actually lead to a fine or even imprisonment.