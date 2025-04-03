A Guy Set The World Record For Underwater Pull-Ups, And I Think I Can Shatter It

Some world records are impressive, like the highest skydive or the fattest motorcycle twins.

Others? Not so much.

I'm putting most underwater pull-ups in one breath in the "not-so-much" category.

This is exactly the record that Egyptian Free diver Ramy Abdelhamid broke when he swam 9 meters under the surface of the Red Sea and banged out 33 reps, bruh, to set a new Guinness World Record for underwater pull-ups.

Congratulations to Ramy… but someone has to say it: I think I could walk down to the community pool right now and get close to breaking that record.

If you gave me a couple of days to work on my breath holding, I could shatter it.

Sure, it looks way cooler under 9 meters of water in the Red Sea, but I think it would be pretty neat in the deep end of a community pool in the suburbs of Orlando, Florida too.

Pull-ups have been the bane of my athletic existence. In high school gym class, I could do sit-ups like my life depended on it and could broad jump like a machine.

Pull-ups? Nope. On a good day, maybe I could hang on the bar for 30 seconds.

Underwater? I'm superhuman underwater, thanks to the raw power of buoyancy.

Even our guy Ramy knows!

"A lot of people will think it’s easy because you’re pulling yourself up under water, the buoyancy will help you, which is true, but the challenge was actually pushing myself back down. That was really the challenge because I’m resisting the water and I’m doing this on a single breath at a depth of 9 metres."

Brother, no one said anything about 9 meters. That was a "you" decision. I've got a community pool I'm allowed to use so long as I'm in good standing with my landlord that has a deep end. Drop a pull-up bar in there, and I will bang out 34 pull-ups, and the soccer mom who's usually there sunbathing will be moderately impressed.

I also don't mean to be that guy, but the Red Sea is high in salinity which means you're even more buoyant for the "up" part of the push-ups.

I honestly think half the battle when it comes to setting a Guinness Book of World Records record is just coming up with an idea dumb enough that hardly anyone has tried it.

"Is there a record for growing a really heavy carrot?"

"Yeah; it was 10.17 kilograms."

"Alright, then what about the fastest time to walk on our hands for 50 meters with a soccer ball tucked between your legs?"

"It's been done; 25.58 seconds."

"Maybe I could make a large mosaic of the M&Ms logo?"

"It's in Bulgaria, and it's 49.5919 square meters."

"Dammit! Then how about most underwater push-ups on one breath?"

"Uh... doesn't appear to have been done."

"Cool; someone get my pull-up bar. We're headed to the Red Sea!"