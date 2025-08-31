Guy Fieri's Son Marries The World's No. 1 Ranked Professional Pickleball Player

Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein tied the knot in Sonoma with 350 guests and plenty of Flavortown flavor.

There's some happy news to report from the world of pickleball this weekend. Tara Bernstein, who was named the world's No. 1 ranked professional pickleball player by the OutKick Culture Department, is a married woman.

It seems like just yesterday that we found out that she and Guy Fieri's son, Hunter, were dating when they went Instagram official. In reality, that was more than two years ago.

On Saturday, Tara became an official member of the Flavortown family when she tied the knot with Hunter and changed her last name to Fieri.

Time flies, doesn’t it? Before you know it, Guy Fieri will be a grandfather with little pickleballers running around everywhere.

Hunter and Tara tied the knot at the Fieri family ranch, HuntRyde Ranch, in Sonoma, California, in front of 350 guests, reports People.

"It's controlled chaos over here," Hunter told People, with Tara adding, "Like a mini Stagecoach."

"We just want to hang out with our friends, have some good food, and just enjoy ourselves," Hunter continued. "It's just all of the people who mean the most to us."

The wedding events started on Friday with a "Denim & Diamonds"-themed welcome party, because of course it did. You can’t get married without an official welcome party.

Guests enjoyed Mexican food prepared by Chef Lorena Garcia and you know that it was a top-notch culinary experience, given who the groom's dad is.

As for the bride, Tara's still playing pickleball professionally. The sport has continued to grow and so has the competition since she first arrived on the scene.

Is she still considered the world's No. 1 ranked professional pickleball player? That's hard to say, but we're not going to ruin her honeymoon with such concerns.

That will all be sorted out down the road. For now, we offer the Fieris our congratulations.