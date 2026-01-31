Man Experiences Friendly Fire In Australian Strip Club Melee

This video literally has everything you could ask for.

It's starting to get wild down under, and I'm not talking about the Australian Open.

Melbourne, the site of the famous tennis tournament, saw a different kind of action on Friday when two men were tossed from a strip club and onto the streets.

That's not the weird part, as guys get thrown out of strip clubs all the time, or so I'm told, not that I've ever been (and I'm not just saying that because my wife sometimes decides to read my stuff).

Things only started to devolve into chaos after the two "blokes" hit the streets of Australia's second-most populous city.

Luckily for us, the whole exchange was captured on video, so enjoy the best 40 seconds of your Saturday below.

First of all, did these guys call each other up and talk about what they were going to wear to the strip club later that day?

"Day" is the operative word here too, as it looks like the sun has barely started to set and these dudes have already been inside and thrown out of the same strip club.

Come on, fellas! I know it's summer down there and the sun sets a little later, but couldn't you have at least waited until nightfall before you ogled some topless chicks?

The best part is the sequence of events after the one man gets thrown to the ground though, as his partner in crime tries to bum rush the bouncer with a velvet rope stand before being turned away.

Then, in the worst case of friendly fire since Jarhead, the same velvet rope warrior decides to channel his inner Hulk Hogan and fling a chair at his mortal enemy, the bouncer, despite the protests of the wait staff at a nearby restaurant (who clearly don't get paid enough for this crap).

Unfortunately, his aim was a little off, and he ends up knocking his friend out with his four-legged projectile, as the bouncer points and laughs at the dazed and drunken body that now lay at his feet.

I know it's only January 31, but we may have a strong candidate for "viral video of the year."

Even the newscasters playing it straight just adds to the absurdity of it all.

Judging by the comments section, many X users are giving this video 10s across the board.

Let this be a lesson to all of you: behave yourselves at a strip club and keep your head on a swivel.

Otherwise, you and your similarly dressed friend will end up as comedic fodder for the local news.