New Western Movie With Stacked Cast Looks Wild And Crazy: PREVIEW

Nicolas Cage's new Western movie "Gunslingers" looks ridiculous.

Basic info:

Plot: When the most wanted man in America surfaces in a small Kentucky town, his violent history -- and a blood-thirsty mob seeking vengeance and a king’s ransom -- soon follow. As brothers face off against one another and bullets tear the town to shreds, this lightning-fast gunslinger makes his enemies pay the ultimate price for their greed.

Cast: Stephen Dorff, Heather Graham, Nicolas Cage, Jeremy Kent Jackson and Scarlet Stallone.

Release date: April 11, 2025

Trailer released for upcoming Nicolas Cage Western.

It's no secret that OutKick readers are big fans of Westerns. That's why Taylor Sheridan's work resonates so much with the audience.

Whether it's the "Yellowstone" universe, "Wind River" or something else, nothing gets the heart racing like a great Western.

Now, Cage is dabbling in the genre, and it looks like his new movie "Gunslingers" is going to be borderline absurd.

Give the trailer a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, I think it's safe to say this movie isn't going to win any awards, but that doesn't mean it won't be worth watching.

There's nothing wrong with a great popcorn flick. That's what Cage has delivered up most of his career, and this one is absolutely over-the-top.

To quote the great Dan Dakich, I'm not mad about it. Plus, Heather Graham plays a leading role. Talk about a blast from the past.

I feel like I haven't heard from her in years.

Also, it's neat to see Stephen Dorff in the cast. He was great in season three of "True Detective" and "Old Henry."

Speaking of which, "Old Henry" is a *MUST-WATCH* Western film.

What do you think of the preview? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.