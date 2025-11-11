Grow Up, Sending Bikini Pictures To Your Sister's Boyfriend Doesn't Mean You're Hitting On Him

Some people will look for any excuse for a confrontation. When you toss jealousy on that seeking confrontation fire, you're in for a ride.

The kind of ride that can divide and destroy relationships. Even family relationships like this one between sisters. A few innocent bikini pictures have done just that.

Since when can't you ask your sister's boyfriend for his fashion opinion? He's got a great fashion sense and he dresses well.

In other words, he's the perfect person to get a feel for how your bikinis look before a big trip. Or so this 28-year-old older sister thought. She had assumed they were all adults.

Now her 22-year-old sister is accusing her of hitting on her 20-year-old boyfriend just because she asked for his opinion. It sounds like the younger sister has serious growing up to do.

The entire situation has the older sibling wanting to throw up. She wrote, "My sister is acting jealous and I guess even he took some things the wrong way. Her boyfriend (Michael) has great fashion sense, he dresses very well."

Screenshots, Jealousy, and One Very Awkward Thanksgiving Ahead

This fashion sense had her occasionally reaching out to him with pictures of her outfits to get his opinion. Apparently, doing this with her bikinis is a step too far. But she didn’t give it a second thought.

She's going to Curaçao in a few weeks and she needs an expert opinion. She continued, "I sent him pictures of the bikinis and asked his opinion on how I looked. He told my sister and sister thought it was inappropriate and she’s accused me of hitting on him."

Where is that coming from? How is she hitting on her sister's boyfriend by sending him pictures of herself in bikinis, asking him how they look? Am I missing something?

Big sis is wondering the same thing. She told her sister, "it was just get his fashion opinion." Now she admits she's "looking at them sideways."

"At her for thinking I would do that and him for screenshotting and sending my messages to my sister," she explained. "I just think the whole thing is weird."

She's spot on here. The whole thing is weird. Who couldn’t handle a few bikini pics being sent to their boyfriend by their sister? It's family. Family doesn’t flirt with your boyfriend with bikinis.

It goes to show that you really don’t know anyone. Not even your own sister.