Ground & Pound In The Parking Lot Outside AT&T Stadium As Cowboys & Giants Fans Hold Their Own Overtime

The Cowboys-Giants clash spilled off the field and into a wild postgame fight in Arlington.

Cowboys and Giants fans needed a second overtime to settle things on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. They held this in the form of a "Ghetto asf" fight in the parking lot.

One overtime to determine the winner of a shootout between Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson wasn’t going to be enough. Some people are truly never satisfied.

A 64-yarder off the foot of Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey to send the game into overtime after a 41-point 4th quarter was nice, but what about some ground and pound before everyone hopped in their cars and went home?

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Why not? It's not going to change the outcome of the game, but who said bouncing someone's head off of the pavement isn’t a good stress reliever?

The person has obviously never rolled with their fellow football fan under the sun on a Sunday afternoon, therefore they can’t be trusted.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Russell Wilson Throws for 450 Yards, Giants Still Lose, Fans Take Out Their Frustrations the Old-Fashioned Way

Look at that, even the Eli Manning jersey wearing Giants fans wear cowgirl boots to a game at AT&T Stadium. There's solid ground and pound mixed in, the ladies are throwing punches and kicks.

All in all, it's what you would expect from an NFC East rivalry game, especially one that saw the Giants find a way to lose a game that Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns in.

I don’t know if Week 2 of a very long season is the time to trade punches with the fans of other teams, but I do know divisional rivalries cloud the judgment sometimes.

You watch Russ cook, the Giants fail to keep the Cowboys from forcing overtime, then the next thing you know you're on the ground in the parking lot.

It could happen to anyone really.