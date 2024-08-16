Trailer For New Horror Series Will Make Your Skin Crawl

The new horror series "Grotesquerie" looks like it's straight nightmare material.

The plot of the FX/Hulu series is described as, "In FX’s Grotesquerie, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan. However, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers."

Does that get your heart racing a little bit? It definitely should. If it doesn't, then the very dark and ominous trailer should get the job done.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

FX drops preview for "Grotesquerie."

As a general rule, I will watch just about anything FX puts out. The network is responsible for some monster hits like "Justified," "Always Sunny," "Under the Banner of Heaven," "Sons of Anarchy," "The Shield" and other hits.

The network is probably the best non-premium network available when it comes to entertainment. That's why I'm inclined to believe whatever might come from it is going to be worth watching.

Will "Grotesqueire" be the network's next huge hit? It definitely looks like it's loaded with potential. Remember, FX is at its finest when it goes dark.

The early seasons of "American Horror Story" were outstanding. The first season was one of the scariest single seasons of TV ever made. Did the show drop off down the stretch? Without a doubt, but at its best, "AHS" was awesome. It looks like FX will try to replicate the early success with "Grotesquerie."

The trailer is even cut like an "AHS" trailer. Furthermore, we all know a great mystery with some paranormal elements always has the potential to be great.

A regular mystery is great to begin with. Throw in the paranormal elements and it takes things to a new level. Look no further than "The Outsider" for proof of that fact.

"Grotesqueire" premieres September 23rd. Let me know your thoughts on the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.