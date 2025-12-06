Gronk's Girlfriend Releases A Victoria's Secret Video That Is Rather Revealing, Dan Dakich Unleashed & EGGS

What a night it was at Kilroy's in Indianpolis

Guys, they say never meet your heroes…Dakich couldn't have been any better to meet last night…oh yeah, and Urban Meyer stopped by

Yes, I'm a little foggy this morning after a wild night in downtown Indianapolis. Those of you who told me Kilroy's is the real deal were not lying. The breadsticks, as Dakich forewarned me, were awesome. Great atmosphere. And the prices were shockingly not bad for a bar that's a block from the Pacers fieldhouse.

Friday night in review:

Indianapolis proved again why it's a great place to host massive sporting events. It's a small city feel with approximately 500 hotels in a ¼ miles radius where you can packs tens of thousands of fans into a very small area, which means you get incredible interaction with people in town for games.

"Ohio State fans are such assholes," I heard some IU guy say to another guy while taking a leak at the downtown Indy Hooters.

Yes, we had to stop at Hooters. Guys, this is a research trip. A work trip. I know, you wouldn't go to Hooters. I HAVE TO GO to Hooters because that's how I develop stories. We tried to go into Harry and Izzy's to get a shrimp cocktail but the place was packed, so we split the difference and went to Hoots.

Which was a brilliant call that I made. We ended up running into a man of mystery named "Ben," who looked like he could be in a ZZ Top tribute band. Ben tells us that he started his college career at Ball State, ended up doing four years at West Point and then went to the University of Southern Cal for his Master's degree and now lives in NW Florida. It felt like Ben might run a drone program that blasts Venezuelan boats out of the ocean for the U.S. government, but I didn't ask. We're talking a BIG man of mystery. Bonus: Ben turned out to be an OutKick superfan going all the way back to the 2020 reboot. Ben knew the history of Lia Thomas. Ben was saying things that had me wondering if he was a plant. It was like talking to an OutKick historian.

My big takeaway from Hooters is that they need to turn up the energy. We had to ask the bartender and the manager if they played music in the place. It was silent until we asked and then the manager was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re right there's not music.' Kenny Chesney comes on followed by Mariah f'ing Carey's Christmas song. What are we doing, Hooters? GET A HOOTERS PLAYLIST AND CRANK IT UP…IT'S A FRIDAY NIGHT…FOOTBALL FANS ARE IN TOWN…FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, ACT LIKE A FUN BREASTAURANT.

Yes, I met Urban Meyer. Yes, everyone was having a good time. You couldn't have drawn up a better way of meeting Urban than by hanging with Dan and having Dan give the formal introduction. It was a seal of approval. I'll leave it at that.

It was great to see Indy Daryl. He represented the Screencaps community by stopping by and hanging for what turned out to be a few hours.

If you want to see me insult IU fans, I'm in this one:

This might be a new Instagram account for all of us to follow and enjoy

I hope this IG loads for you guys. If not, click into the IG. You won't be disappointed. You know how people think all the good ideas are taken on the Internet? This just proves that there's always something new.

We're talking about a guy who reviews toilets at high-end stores, resorts and restaurants. That is content that's made for the Screencaps community.

You and I don't hate Desmond Howard enough

#######################

That is it this morning. I need to get food, get my body in gear and get ready for a massive day of sports here in Indy.

I'll have more observations on Monday. Let's get this weekend rolling.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :