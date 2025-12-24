Grinch Deputies Bust Florida Dad Stealing 400 Pounds Of Avocados To Buy Christmas Presents

Is waiting until the last minute to buy your kids Christmas gifts against the law? You can make an argument that it should be, but as it stands I'm not aware of any laws on the books anywhere making that a crime.

That didn’t keep Grinch deputies in southwest Miami-Dade from putting a Florida dad in handcuffs just days before Christmas. Did he cut through a fence line at an avocado grove and swipe 400 pounds of the fruit?

ALLEGEDLY!

The deputies say that on Monday morning, 29-year-old Edel Perez filled the trunk of his black Mercedes with avocados that he had picked from trees in a grove after he cut through the fence line, reports WFTV 9.

The estimated value of his alleged avocado haul was around $800. The plan, Perez told officers, was to take the avocados following his early morning adventure and sell them. He was then going to use the money to buy Christmas presents for his children.

One would assume that he knew exactly where to sell the avocados and that he knew the street value of the amount he is accused of stealing. He went through all the trouble of cutting through a fence and loading up the truck of his vehicle.

You don’t do that without a fully developed plan.

Not All Holiday Plans End With Wrapping Paper

It's sad to say that he never got the chance to pull off the rest of his plan and flip those stolen goods into Christmas presents. Those Grinch deputies made sure of that.

Instead, they spotted his vehicle parked near the grove, then observed him dressed in a black hoodie picking avocados and loading them into the vehicle.

He is now facing charges of trespassing to go along with third-degree grand theft. His bond was reportedly set at $5,000.

This is exactly why you don’t wait until the last minute to pick up gifts.