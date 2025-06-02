Country Music Star Rejects Racism Ties To Simple Word, Offers Clear Explanation: WATCH

Gretchen Wilson is pushing back on the idea "redneck" is a racist term.

Wilson shot to fame in the country music world after releasing her most famous song - "Redneck Woman" - in 2004.

The rest is history. She cemented herself in the country music world, and never looked back. Unfortunately, some idiots think the term "redneck" is racist, and she's not having any of it.

Country singer Gretchen Wilson pushed back on the idea "redneck" is a racist term. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Gretchen Wilson explains meaning of "redneck."

Wilson said the following, in part, when speaking on "Big D & Bubba":

"Redneck does not mean racist. It does not mean some kind of white supremacist cult. Redneck has never meant that and I don’t know who in the movie industry or in the whatever has decided, because that’s where I hear it the most in a derogatory world, is in the movies…Redneck means, it comes from being out in the farm, in the field, all day long, and coming back in with your neck sunburned because you’ve been out on a plow all day long."

You can watch her full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

It should go without saying, but Wilson, obviously, is correct with her assessment and explanation. The term literally originates from the fact people who do hard work outside under the sun tend to get burned necks.

The neck literally turns red with a sunburn. It's pretty self-explanatory what "redneck" means, but it's definitely been twisted over time.

Wilson nailed it when she talked about Hollywood being one of the reasons. How many films have backwoods rednecks depicted as dumb, racist and terrible people?

An all-time example might be "A Time To Kill." Great film, but that's exactly why the two attackers and all the other villains are portrayed.

Gretchen Wilson explained the true meaning of "redneck" in a now-viral clip. (Photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage)

Words have meanings, and you can't let definitions just be distorted over time. It's shockingly simple to figure out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

