Rock Star Slammed For Anti-Trump Stunt During Concert

Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong is facing criticism for a stunt during a Washington, D.C. concert.

The rock star held up a fake head/mask of Donald Trump during a show at Nationals Park Monday night, and people weren't impressed at all.

After all, people are being encouraged to turn the temperature down following Trump being shot, and holding up a mask of the Republican leader hardly seems to be doing that.

Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong slammed for holding up Donald Trump mask.

It didn't take long at all for reactions to flood social media. Check out a few below, and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The funniest part about this situation is an observation many people are making. Green Day is supposed to be some edgy punk rock band that is against the government. It was famously very anti-George W. Bush administration during the GWOT.

Now, it seems to have no problem propping up the government as long as it's the side against Donald Trump. So, is Green Day actually down for the common man and against "the man," or is that just a shtick against politicians they don't like?

It also feels like a bit of a desperate play to remain relevant. Green Day's best days are far behind them, and they'd likely do a lot to remain in the spotlight. Let's not forget this is the same guy who vowed to renounce his citizenship after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

That was more than two years ago, and he still hasn't done it! Weird how that works. It's almost like celebrities who vow to leave the country over politics never do it.

What do you think of Billie Joe Armstrong's little stunt? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.