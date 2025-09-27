Great-Great-Great Nephew Of Colonel Sanders Goes Scorched Earth On KFC

They may be a chicken restaurant, but it looks like KFC has some beef on the menu

We've all had to deal with family drama at some point. It's nothing new to even the most buttoned-up of people.

Infighting comes with the territory of not being able to choose the members of your family.

When you throw in social media, it makes things even more salacious and messy.

Now imagine all that is going on, but you just so happen to be the great-great-great nephew of KFC founder Colonel Sanders, and the family drama involves a particular combination of 11 herbs and spices.

The Baby Colonel decided to hop on TikTok and go all scorched earth on his uncle's pride and joy, and the whole rant was posted to X courtesy of Ribz Of TikTok, which is just an all-time name for a scandal of this flavor and magnitude.

Forgive the pun, but I wasn't expecting to find any beef at a place like Kentucky Fried Chicken.

I spend an unhealthy amount of time on the internet (in part because it's my job), but this has even a guy like me at a loss for words.

This nearly three-minute rant has everything you could want from a family/social media drama episode: leaked family recipes, a disagreement in traditions, over sexualization of a family member, hybrid bow/bolo ties (not sure about those last two).

It all boils down to the younger Sanders being none too happy with the marketing team at KFC for their "weird sexualization" of his uncle, so after calling them out publicly, the official KFC social media accounts went ahead and blocked our prodigal nephew.

Sanders's response? Unload the KFC chicken recipe to his droves of social media followers.

I'm not sure what the relationship is between "Sanders The TikTok Star" and the rest of the Colonel's family, but a move like this is sure to make for an awkward Thanksgiving dinner.

Users on X were quick to point out plenty of discrepancies with this most recent video, so I will let you all be the judge of the validity of his claims.

I will be interested to see how this all shakes out, and I'm curious if these are the actual 11 herbs and spices that KFC speaks of.

In the meantime, I'll be waiting with bated breath for the next great fast food family beef.

Maybe Wendy has a YouTube channel where she can share the key to her dad's chili. I heard the secret ingredient deserves a thumbs up!