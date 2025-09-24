Grazer Is Looking For A Three-Peat As Fat Bear Week 2025 Heats Up In Katmai

The fierce blonde mama bear is seeking revenge on a bear named Chunk, who killed one of her cubs earlier this year.

It’s officially Fat Bear Week 2025 — when the internet collectively stops what it’s doing to watch massive Alaskan brown bears waddle their way through a single-elimination bracket in Katmai National Park.

The Super Bowl of the outdoor world. At least in my eyes.

What started in 2014 as "Fat Bear Tuesday" has exploded into a week-long celebration of survival and girth. Twelve bears are in the running this year, each fattening up for winter hibernation. But only one will be crowned the undisputed king (or queen) of chonk.

Voting is now open and runs daily through Sept. 30 on Explore.org, where fans can browse before-and-after photos, watch live bear cams and cast their vote for which behemoth best exemplifies "fatness and success."

"They get super fat, and it’s really important to get fat," park ranger Sarah Bruce said. "A fat bear is a healthy bear."

Some of these beasts have nearly doubled their size since June, with top competitors tipping the scales at more than 1,400 pounds. The bears all have their own personalities, followings and sometimes even feuds. Why Bravo hasn't yet contacted them about a reality show is beyond me.

Take Grazer (Bear 128) — the two-time defending champion. She's a fierce mama bear who earned her first two crowns after dominating the salmon buffet and fending off rivals twice her size. And that includes fan-favorite Chunk (32).

Chunk is an absolute menace and even killed one of Grazer's cubs earlier this year.

And that's why I'm officially picking Grazer (128) to three-peat in 2025. She's out for revenge, she's bigger than ever, and she’s bringing the next generation with her. Her cub, nicknamed "Biggie," just won Fat Bear Junior last week.

We're witnessing the start of a dynasty akin to the early-2000s New England Patriots.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 128 Grazer, 602, 32 Chunk and 910 have all advanced to the next round. But it’s still anyone’s game.

So cast your vote, watch the live cams, and remember: the chonkiest bear has the comfiest six-month nap.